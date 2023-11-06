SEB Trainee Programme: Advisor to Chief Economist
TNG Group AB / Ekonomijobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomijobb i Stockholm
2023-11-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Gain a competitive understanding of real-life macroeconomics, forecasting strategies & insights whilst guiding SEB customers.
Working as an Advisor in the Strategy & Economic Research team within the division Large Corporates & Financial Institutions (LC&FI) at SEB in Stockholm, you will report directly to the Chief Economist and will have a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of macroeconomic research. You will participate in the overall work of the Strategy & Economic Research team, as well as directly advise and assist the Chief Economist in the daily work.Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
Your role will involve conducting research, making presentations, in-depth analysis, contributing to impactful reports, and providing key insights that drive financial decisions. You will have the opportunity to make a real impact on SEB 's economic outlook that we both use internally and share with our clients.
You will assist in strategic and economic research, focusing mainly on macroeconomic factors. You will work closely with the Chief Economist, assisting in both the analytical work and keeping an eye on domestic and international economic events; and prepare meetings with stakeholders, clients and journalists. In the slightly longer perspective, you will also be expected to make your own presentations and have your own contacts with clients and media.
You will also play a vital role in SEB 's journey towards sustainability and responsible finance, being expected to come with suggestions on how the research team can improve the incorporation of sustainability threats and factors into the analyses and forecasting. You will also have the opportunity to create and implement a social media plan on how to best communicate the insights and work from the research team.
Your future manager, Jens Magnusson, describes the work in the Large Corporates & Financial Institutions (LC&FI) division:
"This industry is dynamic, with global financial markets and economies constantly evolving. In this role you will have the chance to experience these changes firsthand, gaining valuable insights and an understanding that will set you on the path to success."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be analytical and possess strong communication and social skills. You should also have a keen interest in macroeconomics, societal issues and sustainability. We want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for someone who:
* Has an academic degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Political Economy or another related field;
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* It is meritorious if you have some work experience from abroad, in a government agency, in a financial market company or in the field of journalism;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English and Swedish;
* Knowledge of statistics, business administration, political science and/or international relations is preferable.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
Interested?
SEB collaborates with TNG in this recruitment process. TNG are recruitment specialists in unbiased and competence-based recruitment and helps SEB do a neutral and fair selection. You apply to the job by adding your CV or LinkedIn profile at TNG 's application form, no personal letter is needed. Please notice that applications via e-mail are not accepted. The application period is open until January the 7th. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Talent Business Partner
Erika Ekestam erika.ekestam@adadigital.se 0702444717 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8240649