Scrum Master
Incluso AB Gothenburg / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Gothenburg i Göteborg
We are looking for a "Scrum Master" for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is ASAP, 1 year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Do you want to take the teams to the next level, love to network, learn new things and be in the heart of an organization?
Picture this: you are in a crowded room or busy hybrid setting with one of your two teams, which each consist of 7-9 people.
Your teams are running and building several complex platform services that power the rest of the software stack, and they've been given the trust to make the decisions that are best for those services. So yes - you work with two teams, in close collaboration with the PO and a lead role which both work with the same teams. And of course, you and your teams work together with other teams throughout the company to support customer deliveries.
The organization surrounding your teams is on an exciting journey to improve the platform so it can support the future strategy, while keeping all the current systems running 24/7. It's a changing, dynamic organization working closely together to improve both deliveries and way of working. Beyond this, there is the larger
With lots of Scrum Masters in other areas, a lively Scrum Master CoP and a flat, open organization where support and inspiration is just a Slack message away.
The teams and organization are actively changing, so your main focus will be to support the teams in this change and to work with the evolving organization, so it best supports your teams. There are many opportunities and great freedom to contribute, and they look forward to hearing your thoughts and your interests and passions as a senior Scrum Master!
Who are you
You are a great human being, and your values resonate with the company culture and spirits that the company lives by. You are brave, you are kind, you dare to do the right thing.
You create psychological safety and help teams develop to be their best. You love to coach people, work with feedback loops and have experience of group dynamics and handling conflicts.
You have a learning mindset, meaning that you go after new inspiration for yourself and share inspiration with others in the organization.
You understand that there are many different frameworks and models of how to work with agility and flow - and you know how to adapt to different situations by using a pragmatic approach to make the work fit organization and delivery.
You have been working as a Scrum Master before and have had other leading roles in your career.
You understand what an organization is about and are looking for a new opportunity with interesting challenges, strong ownership, and the freedom to set up and explore new ways of working together with your team.
You believe strongly in the Agile principles and methods, but also understand and have experience working with people who sometimes are skeptical to this
We believe that you bring
Academic degree within Computer Science, Engineering or similar relevant experience. Several years of solid professional experience in the area and in the role Servant Leadership
Fluent English, in both speech and writing
Experience of DevOps, Agile and SAFe methodologies
Great communication skills and coaching skills
Leading yourself and the ability to adapt your approach/work to different team constellations and maturity stages.
Understand the business context
Experience working with multiple teams and in a fluid and developing organizational setup
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Gothenburg Jobbnummer
9197474