Scrum Master
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-12-10
At Scania, we are committed to driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. As a global leader with a rich history of over 130 years, we are not just part of the industry; we are at the forefront of innovative change. We believe in a future where our transport solutions pave the way for a cleaner and safer world.
Our team
The Battery, Charging & Thermal sector is a dynamic group of professionals dedicated to revolutionizing energy solutions within the automotive sector. We are a melting pot of ideas, cultures, and expertise, working together to design the future of electrification in transport.
Join Scania's Battery, Charging and Thermal sector, a dynamic team at the forefront of vehicle electrification. We're committed to innovation in battery systems, thermal management, and smart charging solutions, ensuring a sustainable future. Be part of our mission to power the next generation of electrified vehicles with cutting-edge technology and collaborative expertise.
About the role
· Facilitate agile ceremonies and ensure smooth sprint executions.
• Empower the team to identify and resolve impediments.
• Foster an environment of continuous improvement and innovation.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align project objectives.
• Guide the team in adopting Scania's agile methodologies.
• Monitor project progress and report to stakeholders.
• Encourage open communication and transparency within the team.
About you
· Bachelor's or Master's degree in electrical engineering, computer science, or a related field
• Possesses a deep understanding of agile principles and practices.
• Demonstrates strong leadership and communication skills.
• Is proactive in problem-solving and conflict resolution.
• Has a track record of successful project delivery.
• Like to drive and exhibit excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
• Show a passion for sustainability and innovation in transport.
• Are eager to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment.
We offer
Scania is not just a place to work; it's a place where you can grow and thrive. Scania provides a supportive and inclusive workplace where every individual is valued. We offer competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for professional development. Join us and be a part of a team that is making a real difference in the world.
· A culture that values diversity, inclusion, and individual growth.
• Opportunities to be part of a global network driving real change.
• Access to professional development and continuous learning.
• A supportive and collaborative work environment.
• The chance to make a tangible impact on the future of transport.
More information
If you are ready to take on this exciting role and contribute to a greener future, we would love to hear from you. Please send your application to us and join our quest for a sustainable tomorrow.
For further details, feel free to reach out to talent acquisition specialist Mariana Aslan at mariana.aslan@scania.com
if you want to know more.
We look forward to receiving your application and exploring the possibilities together.
The position is physically located at Scania's HQ in Södertälje, Sweden, and with the opportunity to work from other locations from time to time.
A background check might be conducted in this process.
