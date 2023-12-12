Scrum Master
ABB AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2023-12-12
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
In this role you will be part in pioneering a new way of working within our Smart Power Division. You will implement and lead the Agile practices at team level for one or more team. You will guide on the Agile principles, helping the team to achieve valuable out-comes, and identify continues improvement, bringing a data driven approach in day-to-day management.
Location: Vasteras (Sweden)
Your responsibilities
Actively guide the Scrum team on how to use Agile practices and principles to deliver high quality products and services to our customers
Coach, inspire, and mentor teams and promote positive team dynamics to ensure that team members collaborate effectively within the team and with other teams, to manage risks and dependencies
Get the scrum team to a high performing level by recognizing areas of strength and improvement and employing appropriate coaching and development techniques
Model Agile empowering behavior to support the organization's transformation to a new, Agile way of working
Facilitate team-level scrum events - Sprint Planning, Daily Scrum, Sprint Review, and Sprint Retrospective - to ensure full team engagement
Build and leverage effective alliances across other teams and the technical and business communities
Contribute to the advancement and improvement of Agile practices within the individual team and organization
Responsible for ensuring Scrum is understood and the team adheres to Scrum theory, practice, and guidelines
Your background
Minimum Bachelor's Degree or similar (this position is not embedded in the IT environment; we are open for profiles with different backgrounds like psychology, social science, business administration, economics etc.)
Experience as Scrum Master or in a similar Agile role applying Agile principles and practices is an advantage
Motivated to work in an Agile, dynamic workplace and cross functional team
Experience in leading people with the ability to earn trust while challenging the team to improve and operate outside its comfort zone
Apply creative thinking to solve problems and get things done
Outstanding communication, facilitation, negotiation, and coaching skills
Ability to promote positive team dynamics & collaboration within the team and other teams
Risk management and conflict resolution skills
Fluent in English and Swedish
More about us
Recruiting Manager Lisa Klein. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc +46 730 88 30 06; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Johan Lundström +46 730 77 03 66.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Kopparbergsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
721 83 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 2 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8322112