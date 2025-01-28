Scientist in the Microphysiological Systems
2025-01-28
Job description
Scientist in the Microphysiological systems (MPS) Team
Do you have strong experience in cell culture and you would like to apply your expertise in a company that is accelerating innovative science and turn ideas into life changing medicines? Join our Microphysiological systems (MPS) team to discover future preclinical models that can support development of new medications for Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic diseases!
At AstraZeneca, we are harnessing advanced cell models, microfluidic chip technologies, multi-omics screens, and mathematical modelling to help us achieve the next wave of breakthroughs - here we do things that have never been done before. Are you excited to contribute, then you might be the person we are looking for!
This role will be based in the MPS team at the Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) department in our dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. The MPS team establishes and applies state-of-the-art MPS platforms to support the CVRM portfolio with emerging therapeutic area needs and new drug modalities. Our mission is to improve translatability from in vitro models to humans and accelerate drug discovery and development.
What you'll do:
You will execute and provide input into the practical delivery of MPS studies and support the development, characterization, and optimization of new models.
Responsibilities
Take part in the design, conduct, interpretation and reporting of studies with advanced cell models and MPS.
Carry out various downstream analyses from the cell culture samples with versatile in-vitro analytical methods such as, but not limited to, ELISA's, qPCR, staining and imaging.
Join further model development activities to support drug projects with MPS data for resolving mechanisms of action, target identification, and candidate drug evaluation.
Effectively communicate and collaborate across the Early CVRM and with the key stakeholders in other functions.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we follow the science to explore and innovate. We are unlocking the power of what science can do, working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. If you're driven by curiosity and courage, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before, this is the place for you.
Deadline 2024-02-07 - the selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
Master's degree + 2 years of relevant experience.
Background in Pharmacy, Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Medical Biosciences, Bioengineering or similar
Strong hands-on cell culture experience
Experience with primary cells or hPSCs
Versatile in-vitro analytical methods (e.g., qPCR, staining and high-content imaging, plate-based assays e.g., ELISAs)
Independent study design, laboratory work, and data analysis
Data visualization and statistical analysis
Excellent interpersonal skills and excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and in writing
Strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery
Desired for the role:
Experience in 3D cell culture, i.e., spheroids, organoids, or multicellular co-cultures
Experience with one or more of cell models for liver, kidney, cardiac, pancreas, or adipose tissue
Experience in culturing immune cells
Handling microfluidic chips
RNA-Seq and proteomics
Workflow automation e.g. robotic liquid handling
Experience from the pharmaceutical industry
