Scientist
Qrios Minds AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
Respiratory & Immunology is one of AstraZeneca's main therapy areas. From a research perspective we work to understand, treat, modify and ultimately cure respiratory and autoimmune diseases with an emphasis on diseases with significant unmet medical need, such as asthma, COPD, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Chronic Cough and autoimmune diseases (systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), rheumatoid arthritis (RA)).
To further strengthen our expertise and capacity we are looking for a strong scientist with a great drive for innovation and idea generation as well as excellent laboratory skills to join the Bioscience In vivo Department within the Early Respiratory and Immunology R&D unit located in Gothenburg, Sweden. The team works closely together with other departments to support drug discovery projects and to drive new exciting research. Are you ready to join us?
Responsibilities
Key Duties and Responsibilities
As part of the team, you will plan and execute in vivo studies to progress our drug discovery projects and generate publishable scientific insights. You will actively take part in scientific discussions to add valuable input in experimental design and data interpretation.
This is a mainly lab-based role where you will be involved in ongoing projects focusing on pre-clinical experiments, with responsibility to design, perform and analyse in vivo studies as well as presenting and discussing data and scientific rationales.
What you'll do
• As a Scientist you will be a vital member of the in vivo community and will contribute to the development and characterization of pre-clinical models of autoimmune and/or respiratory diseases to discover novel therapeutics.
• This is a lab-based role where, under the supervision of the team leader and help from colleagues, you will contribute in the planning and execution of experiments, with the responsibility to coordinate, perform and analyze in vivo studies using in vitro methods.
• You will be a strong team player with high degree of flexibility and collaborative skills to support colleagues and help projects reaching the next milestone according to timelines.
Your profile
Essential for the role
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in relevant subjects or equivalent level of understanding developed through experience in academia or drug discovery settings.
• Valid education required for compliance to work with live animals in Sweden. (LAS, FELASA)
• Several years of hands-on experience with rodents including live animal handling, drug administration through different routes, blood and organ sampling and processing (spleen, lymph nodes, intestine).
• Ability to organize, execute and interpret the results from in vivo studies according to study plans in agreement with the team leader or other colleagues.
• Hands-on knowledge and ability to use in vitro methods (ELISA, western blot and/or qRT-PCR) to analyze ex vivo samples generated from in vivo studies. (3).
• Ability to design panels and run flow cytometry as well as analyzing generated data
• Experience of maintaining the highest standards of welfare and ethical compliance and ensuring the integrity of the generated data. Familiar with using Good Statistical Practice in animal research and applying the 3R's (reduction, refinement and replacement) across the full range of studies.
• Excellent English written and oral communication skills, including presentation skills.
• Strong organization skills and wiliness to incorporate the views of others in your communication and collaboration.
Desirable for the role
• Good written and oral communication skills in Swedish and experience in writing ethical applications for animal work in Sweden.
• Understanding of autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases with a specific focus on gut immunology.
• Experience with animal models of respiratory diseases (mainly COPD and IPF) and in vivo PK/PD relationships.
About the organisation
This position is a consultant assignment at AstraZeneca via QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in Göteborg until 2023-12-31, with a chance of extension.
During this time you will be employed by QRIOS Life Science & Engineering.
QRIOS employs curious experts in IT, Life Science and Engineering. We want to continue to attract the best employees, to continue to support our partners with the important competences you require. We are a recruitment and consulting company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions. As we say, QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-24 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "869". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73 Jobbnummer
7987327