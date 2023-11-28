Customer Service Specialist to Naty
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2023-11-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about sustainability and are a customer service professional who has worked in SAP? Right now, we are looking for a Customer Service Specialist for our exciting client Naty. Do you also have experience in consumer products, grocery retail, or FMCG? Perfect - you are the one we are looking for!This is a direct recruitment with permanent employment, starting as soon as possible.
About the company:
Company Description:
Naty AB, a part of The Humble Group since 2021, is a Stockholm-based company that provides the greenest certified baby care and feminine hygiene products, which are made of environmentally friendly plant-based materials. Sustainability is an integral part of our core beliefs, and we strive to deliver premium performance while reducing environmental impact. Founded in 1994, we sell our products in over 35 countries across four continents.
About the role:
Role Description:
Unlock the gateway to seamless customer satisfaction and streamline order processing by joining us in this dynamic full-time role as a Customer Service Specialist based in Stockholm. As a pivotal member of the team, you will spearhead order administration, guaranteeing precise and timely processing through both manual and EDI channels. Take charge of the invoicing process, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.Your expertise will shine as you manage complaints and returns, compiling comprehensive reports and facilitating credit/debit processes.
Navigate through the intricacies of pricing by updating, controlling, and securing accurate pricing and discounts in SAP. Become the guardian of customer master data, overseeing its setup and maintenance. In this role, your excellent communication skills will be on display as you engage with customers through both email and phone, embodying professionalism, friendliness, and efficiency.
About you:
Qualifications:
• SAP Order to Cash Experience
• Experience of working with in consumer products, grocery retail, or FMCG
• Experience in providing outstanding customer support and ensuring high customer satisfaction
• Experience of working with Customer portals
• Proficient in using customer service software, CRM or ticketing systems
• Fluency in English. Swedish and other languages are meritorious
Good to have:
• Experience with sustainability and/or environmentally friendly products is a plus
• Associate or bachelor 's degree in Business, Communication, or related field is preferred.
Personality:
• Strong communication skills
• Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team-oriented environment
• Service minded and ability to deliver superior customer service and enhance customer experience
Interested:
We 're excited to welcome a dedicated Customer Service Superstar with SAP expertise to our dynamic team. If you 're passionate about delivering exceptional service and want to be part of a company that values your contributions, we encourage you to apply. Join us in shaping outstanding customer experiences and making a meaningful impact.
Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Thomas Åkerblad 070-8560708 Jobbnummer
8294422