Senior Backend Java Software Developer
2023-11-28
We are looking for a Senior Backend Java Software Developer, This is a one-year consultancy contract.
Assignment Description and Requirements
Our Customer in Automotive will create a new direct-to-consumer (D2C) offer, where payment & and risk assessment will be crucial parts. We leverage new technologies, business models, progressive partnerships, and integrated seamless experience and data, to create competitive, hard-to-copy solutions. Would you like to be part of the team that turns the latest technologies and digital solutions into a smooth user experience for our customers?
This role is within the PARA team and comes with the responsibility to deliver high-quality solutions within a micro service landscape. The team is located in Gothenburg, Sweden and we also have teams in the US. Many of the people you will be working with have experience from start-ups and global tech companies such as Spotify, Google, Ericsson, Microsoft, Klarna and King.
We are now looking for a Senior Software Engineer with experience in Java on the backend side. You will be working with a group of skilled backend engineers, currently engaged in agile product development focusing on supporting and managing the lifecycle of payment & risk assessment.
This position offers possibilities to long-term development within a continuously growing area that has a bright and exciting future ahead and where you have a direct influence on customer satisfaction. You will work together with quality engineers and developers as a part of a cross-functional team.
What you 'll bring?
* We think you are an experienced backend engineer who 's worked on several products in the past. You should have senior expertise in Java and experience deploying in a Docker/Kubernetes/AWS or Azure setup.
* Our CI/CD is based on Github actions and ArgoCD. You should have a solid understanding of microservices. Frontend know-how is a bonus. To be successful in this role you need to take charge as well as be a team player.
* You should have the ability to drive and create commitment. It is important that you have integrity and a change management mindset. Most importantly, we expect you to have a passion for learning and keep building on top of your current skill set.
