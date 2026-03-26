Scientist - Formulation in Oral/Inhaled Drug development
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
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Do you have an interest in pharmaceutical technology and want to drive drug development projects forward? Would you like to apply your expertise to make an impact in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven Biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) apply science and technology that turns concepts into actual medicines which help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
We are now looking to hire a Formulation Scientist, to strengthen our Oral/Inhaled Formulation & Process Design team. This is an outstanding opportunity for an enthusiastic, innovative and motivated individual who aims to be part of an efficient Global Product Development (GPD) team.
In Global Product Development, a division of PT&D, we focus on the design and development of commercial products and processes. Products in scope are oral solid dosage forms (OSDs), inhaled products (dry powder, metered dose, or nebulization inhalers), and parenteral products, formulated to deliver small and large molecules for diverse therapeutic areas. To meet the future needs of our portfolio the development and strengthening of platform technologies is an important factor, and the use of modelling, simulation, and other digital tools is an essential part of our daily work.
What you'll do
We are looking for a lab based scientist that can balance formulation development and process engineering with a passion for application of digital tools. In this role you will work closely with a team of colleagues in a multi-disciplinary environment to assess, design, develop and deliver high quality clinical and commercial formulations and processes. You can expect to contribute to programs of laboratory scale experiments with line of sight for commercial manufacture by using modelling and simulation approaches as first intent combined with hands-on experimental work as needed.
* Work hands-on to generate data as well as work collaboratively with other experimentalists with different backgrounds to identify/use/drive digital applications as first intent to strategically direct experimentation.
* Be part of cross-functional project teams focusing on developing drug products ranging both early and late-stage development.
* Be a key player to drive and further develop the digital transformation within Formulation & Process Design (FPD).
* Establish strong working relationships with the Modelling & Simulation team members and with other colleagues in Global Product Development to enable an impact-driven application of modelling and simulation tools.
* Manage your own work to achieve drug development and improvement project targets, in a timely fashion and to agreed quality standards, by applying technical knowledge and expertise as well as interpreting results and adapting investigations as appropriate.
* Participate in scientific and/or technology networks to increase base-line knowledge and create awareness of new developments in relevant areas
Essential for the role
* Highly likely to be a PhD or an experienced MSc in chemical engineering, pharmacy or similar subject area
* Strong ability to apply modelling and simulation to deliver value in transferring projects from early to late phase development of pharmaceutical drug products.
* Experience of applying modelling and simulation tools
* A rational approach to problem solving, and an ability to make judgements based on sound reasoning.
* Strong collaborative and communication skills
* Excellent English, both written and spoken.
* Operates confidently and collaboratively within a global organisation, with an integrating mind-set
Desirable for the role
* Experience of pharmaceutical products and process equipment and technology, including product design and methods for experimental characterization and a track record of using multi-variate analysis, chemometrics and AI powered tools.
* Having a knowledge of operational requirements including GMP, Process Safety, Data integrity and Change Control.
* Experience of Drug Product development in the fields of Oral Solid Dosage Forms, Inhaled and Parenteral.
* Experience of continuous processing in a pharmaceutical environment.
Why AstraZeneca?
There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
We welcome your application (CV and Cover Letter) no later than April 13th, 2026! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-248850". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9822129