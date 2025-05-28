School Receptionist
2025-05-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Internationella Engelska Skolan Solna has been teaching students since 2021. We have about 760 students enrolled from grades 4 to 9, and we pride ourselves on providing an international and stimulating learning environment, where our students succeed and our staff are dedicated, trustworthy and professional. We are a bilingual and multicultural school with an environment where all take responsibility as educators to support the learning of our students through our different roles.
We are seeking a full time experienced administrator for our busy school admin office. The office is most often the first place staff and students head to when they need help. It is a busy environment, the ideal candidate must be resilient to deal with varied questions and queries from staff, students and guardians both in person and by telephone or email.
About you:
The candidate we are looking for is;
• a reliable and motivated school administrator
• bilingual - fluent in both Swedish and English (speaking and writing)
• a positive, sociable and able team worker
• able to work well under pressure
• strong customer service skills
• organised and structured
• confident using IT including Schoolsoft, Google and Microsoft Office
• experienced with working in the school environment is preferred
Duties:
The position is a general administrator position that can be asked to do anything that is part of the administration team's duties. Duties among others:
• The School Receptionists ensure that the school leadership team, students, staff and visitors receive a high standard of professional support. They are the first point of contact, run the front desk and project the warmth and professionalism of IES at all times. Receptionists report to the Head of Admin, perform secretarial duties for the leadership team as well as support members of staff and students. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Ensure that reception is always supervised during school hours
• Check in visitors and receive deliveries
• Receive and field calls to the main phone line
• Organise cover for staff absences
• Monitor and manage external cover staff
• Keep track of staff internal cover hours
• Track hours for external staff
• Maintain up-to-date fire lists for all buildings
• Complete daily student absence calls
• Manage incoming and outgoing post
• Support leadership team with administrative tasks where required
• Support the leadership team with communication and administrative tasks such as proofreading and drafting of documentation.
• Supporting with the school social media platforms
• Support teachers and students who ask for help regarding administrative tasks
• Break duties and lunch duties
• Administrational duties as part of the school crisis team.
Please submit your CV and cover letter through IES Careers.
A police clearance report (registerutdrag) is necessary for any position within the school system
The start date from July 28th 2025. Ersättning
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB (org.nr 556462-4368)
Internationella Engelska Skolan Solna
Suzanne Gavin suzanne.gavin.solna@engelska.se
9365714