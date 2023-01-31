School Principal - Uppsala
2023-01-31
The British International School, Uppsala (BISU) offers a world-class British and international education for students aged 5-18 in Uppsala.
BISU is a Cambridge International School, offering the Cambridge Pathway, an educational programme for students aged 5 - 19 years, devised by the University of Cambridge and followed by many international schools throughout the world.
The Cambridge Pathway takes students on a journey through Cambridge Primary, Cambridge Lower Secondary, Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level. Success in Cambridge qualifications often give students admission to the world's best universities in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and beyond. Cambridge qualifications are accepted and valued by universities around the world, including MIT, Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge.
About You
As the school Principal you will improve the educational outcomes of students and develop the quality of teaching and learning.
The successful candidate will nurture positive relationships between students, teachers, the community, and stakeholders.
This is a unique opportunity for an energetic, innovative, and motivational leader. The role of Principal would suit a candidate who has an excellent understanding of the complexities of managing and promoting an all through day school in the independent sector. The right candidate will have strong commercial acumen, strategic vision and flair, excellent communication skills and the ability to both inspire and build strong relationships with the stakeholders and the wider community.
KEY ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES
- To be an outstanding leader for all students and staff, ensuring that the highest level of standards is in place throughout the school.
- To support, recruit and develop staff to ensure they provide an outstanding level of education, learning and service.
- To oversee and develop the curriculum offering to ensure a leading-edge provision remains in place.
- To manage the day-to-day operations of the school to ensure they are efficient and effective and excellent standards are maintained.
- To promote and enhance the reputation of British International school as a distinctive school of choice.
- To work with the Governors and key stakeholders to ensure that the strategic and development plans are prioritised to meet the future needs of the school and its community.
TO APPLY
Application for the position of Principal should include the following:
- A full Curriculum Vitae
- A covering letter inclusive of a strong supporting statement
- The name of two referees and their contact details
Please also upload a covering letter on how you demonstrate the competencies outlined in the advertisement but also what your key priorities would be prior to opening and the first year of the school.
Important Note:
STEAM Education is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all of its students. Applicants will be required to submit a current police criminal clearance check or equivalent from their home country or current country of residence prior to appointment.
As part of the STEAM Education Group, Our STEAM Education's outstanding signature is coupled with its future-fluent programme which embeds creative design, edge robotics and digital fluencies at its core.
Through teaching, learning and innovation, students develop a mastery of multiple literacies and fluencies to support genuine world-class learning, personal growth, and future readiness. Ersättning
