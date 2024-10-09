School Cleaner
Steam Education Holding AB / Städarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla städarjobb i Uppsala
2024-10-09
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Steam Education Holding AB i Uppsala
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige https://uppsalainternationalschool.
com/ is looking to appoint a committed and enthusiastic Cleaner to join our school. The successful candidate will be able to help ensure the school site is clean, safe and tidy.
Responsibilities you will hold as Admissions Officer:
- Act as first point of contact for prospective families providing a professional, efficient, and welcoming customer service.
- Responsible for fielding, filtering, and effectively responding to enquiries, received via telephone, email (admissions mailbox), and in person.
- Undertake regular and timely follow-up to all enquiries, visits, and applications to meet minimum response times.
- Proactively, personalise responses to enquiries, sending information to prospective families, keeping them updated with regards to the status of their application.
- Ensure enquires are processed efficiently into the CRM and all files are up to date.
- Ensure all required documents are received from applicants.
- Support Marketing activities. Support any administrative duties as required.
Experience & Qualifications required:
The successful candidate should:
- Have a friendly and positive attitude
- Be enthusiastic and committed to working as part of a team.
- Be a confident and clear communicator.
- Have previous experience of cleaning.
What we are looking for
- Daily classroom and shared area cleaning
- Maintaining bathroom cleanliness
- Mopping hard floors and vacuuming carpeted areas
- Damp wiping all furniture, fixtures and fittings, emptying bins
- Liaising with the Site Manager for larger seasonal projects
Our Policy
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff, volunteers and other third parties to share this commitment.
Safer recruitment practice and pre-employment background checks will be undertaken before any: appointment is confirmed. Ersättning
by agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/87". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Steam Education Holding AB
(org.nr 559169-3071) Arbetsplats
Uppsala International School Jobbnummer
8946734