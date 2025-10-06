Scada Hmi Engineer, Ludvika
2025-10-06
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: Support SCADA integration in High Voltage Control and Protection system upgrade projects. The consultant will be responsible for the design, implementation, and verification of SCADA interfaces between customer systems and remote-control systems.
Key Responsibilities:
Tasks include conceptual and detailed design, testing, installation, commissioning, and training. The role involves collaboration with tender and project teams, ensuring high-quality and reusable technical solutions.
Requirements:
Engineering degree, preferably in computer science with specialization in data communication and network technology.
Experience in SCADA systems and energy automation protocols (IEC 60870-5-101/104, IEC 61850, DNP3).
Skills in database management (MS SQL).
Familiarity with MicroSCADA and AVEVA System Platform (InTouch) is a strong advantage.
Previous experience in engineering and commissioning activities.
Strong communication skills in English; Swedish is a plus.
Team-oriented with a proactive mindset.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
