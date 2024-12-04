Scada Expert - Senior Commissioning Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-12-04
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
HVDC is looking for a seasoned professional, who has previous experience from design and commissioning of HVDC stations or AC substations control and protection. In this role, you will be part of the HVDC unit where you are involved in the later stages of system test in Hitachi Energy premises. This role offers you the opportunity to take lead of the commissioning activities of SCADA at customer's premises, be part of the hand-over and trial operation of HVDC links, and have a direct interface with our customers.
You will be part of a supportive and diverse team with various competencies and seniority levels that are committed to Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
"As a SCADA Expert - Senior Commissioning Engineer, you will get the chance to utilize your expertise in protection of power systems from the field of AC substations. You will develop your competence in HVDC Control and Protection technology, while leading some of the most interesting projects in the energy field." - Hiring manager Vasileios Sotiriou
How you'll make an impact
Organize, execute, and take responsibility for testing and commissioning activities, including test equipment management.
Lead technical discussions with clients and their consultants, and support the business in tender work for commissioning scope
Prepare and discuss commissioning test plans and test instructions with customers.
Witness FATs, perform commissioning of SCADA systems, and lead team members in these tasks.
Stay informed about project scope, division of work, and delivery commitments.
Analyze system disturbances during commissioning and operation, identify and communicate changes to the Commissioning Manager.
Your Background
University degree in Electrical Engineering, specializing in Power Systems.
Experience in SCADA and IED testing, and designing substation secondary circuits and programming protection relays.
Experience from AC substations commissioning (HVDC projects experience would be an advantage).
Expereince with Modbus, IEC61850, IEC 104, DNP3.0, and MicroSCADA (knowledge of MACH would be an advantage)
Fluency in English (written and spoken), with strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work according to relevant legislation and standards, handling multiple activities smoothly.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Several locations worldwide can be considered as primary location of this role, with short-term worldwide travel required for joining commissioning activities.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so we encourage you to apply already today!
Recruiting Manager Vasileios Sotiriou, vasileios.x.sotiriou@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9043754