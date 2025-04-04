SAP SD Specialist to Samsung
2025-04-04
We are currently looking for a SAP SD Specialist to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence and an unfaltering commitment to developing the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an SAP SD/LE Specialist, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Why join our team? / A message from our team!
If you are interested in SAP SD/LE and want to join a team that supports it, there are several compelling reasons why you should consider joining this team:
Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology
We offer an exciting opportunity to work with cutting-edge SAP technology in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. As part of our team, you 'll be at the forefront of digital transformation, leveraging SAP SD/LE solutions integrated with EDI to optimize supply chain, Online Store, and logistics operations.
We continuously invest in the latest advancements in AI, automation, and cloud-based solutions, giving you the chance to expand your expertise and stay ahead in the industry. If you 're passionate about technology and eager to work on innovative projects that drive real business impact, this is the perfect place for you!
Collaborative and supportive team culture
This team is dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions and services to internal or external customers. The team members work closely together, sharing knowledge and expertise to ensure that each project is a success. By joining this team, you will be part of a collaborative and supportive culture that values teamwork and professional development.
Opportunity for growth and advancement
As a member of this team, you will have the opportunity to grow and advance your career.
The team offers training and development programs to help you enhance your skills and expand your knowledge. Additionally, as the team continues to grow, there may be opportunities for leadership and management roles.
What will this role achieve?
As an SAP SD/LE specialist, you will play a critical role in enhancing our order-to-cash, E-commerce, and logistics processes.
What will be the job scope & key deliverables?
• Enhancing EDI Integration - Improve data accuracy and automation through seamless Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) with vendors and third-party logistics providers.
• Supporting Digital Transformation - Contribute to SAP process automation and new system integrations to enhance business performance.
• Supporting E-Commerce Systems - Integrate and optimize SAP SD/LE with our e-commerce platforms to ensure smooth order fulfillment, inventory synchronization, and real-time transaction processing.(Cowork with Finance and E-commerce team)
• Enabling Business Growth - Optimize SAP solutions to improve scalability, flexibility, and operational effectiveness, directly impacting revenue and customer satisfaction.
About you:
What do we need for this role?
• At least 5 years of experience in similar roles.
• Strong functional knowledge of Sales and Distribution (SD) and Logistics Execution (LE) modules, including configuration and troubleshooting.
• EDI knowledge - Hands-on experience with Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) integration, mapping, and troubleshooting transactions with customers and suppliers.
• E-Commerce support Experience - Understanding of SAP 's role in B2B/B2C e-commerce platforms, order fulfillment, and inventory synchronization.
• SAP S/4HANA Knowledge (Preferred) - Experience in SAP S/4HANA migration or implementation is a plus.
• Process Improvement Mindset - Ability to analyze business needs, identify process gaps, and implement SAP solutions that enhance efficiency.
• Technical Skills - Familiarity with IDOCs, ABAP debugging, and middleware integrations is beneficial.
• Collaboration & Communication - Ability to work closely with cross-functional teams, business users, and external partners to drive successful SAP implementations and improvements.
• Problem-Solving Ability - A proactive approach to troubleshooting and resolving issues in a fast-paced environment.
• Excellent English skills, Swedish is optional
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry with many opportunities to grow and develop! To enjoy working with us, you must appreciate tempo, change, and taking initiative.
Interested:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
