SAP SD Specialist to Samsung
2025-04-04
Job Description
We are looking for an SAP SD Specialist to Samsung! If you are interested in SAP SD/LE and want to join a team that supports it, this position is for you!
As an SAP SD/LE Specialist, you will be a key player in enhancing Samsung's order-to-cash, e-commerce, and logistics processes, ensuring seamless operations that drive business growth. You will have an integral part in ensuring they stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Key Responsibilities:
Enhance EDI Integration - Improve data accuracy and automation by optimizing EDI workflows with vendors and third-party logistics providers.
Drive Digital Transformation - Contribute to SAP process automation and integrate new systems to boost operational efficiency.
Support E-Commerce Operations - Work closely with Finance and E-commerce teams to synchronize SAP SD/LE with our digital platforms, ensuring smooth order fulfillment and real-time transaction processing.
Enable Business Growth - Optimize SAP solutions for scalability, flexibility, and operational excellence, directly impacting revenue and customer satisfaction.
Samsung offer an exciting opportunity to work with cutting-edge SAP technology in a dynamic environment. You'll be at the forefront of digital transformation, leveraging SAP SD/LE and EDI to optimize supply chain, online store, and logistics operations.
They invest in AI, automation, and cloud solutions, helping you expand your expertise and stay ahead in the industry. Their collaborative team values knowledge sharing, professional development, and delivering high-quality solutions.
Qualifications You have at least 5 years of experience in similar roles.
You have strong functional knowledge of Sales and Distribution (SD) and Logistics Execution (LE) modules, including configuration and troubleshooting.
You have hands-on experience with Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) integration, mapping, and troubleshooting transactions with customers and suppliers.
You have E-Commerce support Experience - Understanding of SAP's role in B2B/B2C e-commerce platforms, order fulfillment, and inventory synchronization.
You are fluent in English, both oral and written. Swedish is a plus.
Meritorious: Experience in SAP S/4HANA migration or implementation.
Meritorious: Familiarity with IDOCs, ABAP debugging, and middleware integrations.
Personal Qualities
You thrive in a cross-functional environment, working closely with business users, technical teams, and external partners to ensure seamless SAP implementations and continuous improvements. With a proactive approach, you excel at troubleshooting and resolving challenges in a fast-paced setting, ensuring smooth operations and minimal disruptions. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry with many opportunities to grow and develop! To enjoy working with them, you must appreciate tempo, change, and taking initiative.
Company DescriptionEverything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives. #DoWhatYouCant
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until further notice. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant at Samsung in Kista. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
