SAP FI Accounts Payable (AP) Consultant
2026-02-19
SAP FI Accounts Payable (AP) S/4HANA Consultant
Employment type: B2B Contract
Workload allocation: 100%
Start Date: As soon as possible
Contract Duration: 30th of June 2026 (with the possibility of being prolonged)
Way of working: fully remote within the European Area
Language: fluent English
Role Overview
We are seeking an SAP FI Accounts Payable (AP) S/4HANA Test & Techno-Functional Analyst with strong expertise to support design, build, testing, and deployment of end-to-end payment processes.
The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience in Advanced Payment Management (APM), Bank Communication Management (BCM), bank connectivity, and Data Medium Exchange (DME) configuration, particularly based on
ISO20022 pain.XXX formats. This role involves close collaboration with technical teams, business stakeholders, integration partners, and project streams across the full S/4HANA implementation lifecycle.
Key Responsibilities:
Functional Design & Configuration
Support the functional delivery for S/4HANA Accounts Payable and Payment processes.
Configure and maintain:
* APM (Advanced Payment Management)
* BCM (Bank Communication Management)
* Bank Account Management / Cash Management
* DME (Data Medium Exchange) with ISO20022 pain.001/pain.002 and country-specific formats
* Bank connectivity via S/4, BTP, or middleware platforms
Define payment methods, house banks, signatories, approval workflows, and payment medium generation.
Techno Functional Integration - work closely with ABAP, integration, and middleware teams to:
* Develop custom DME exit routines, user exits, enhancements, and BAdIs.
* Align system outputs with bank specific format requirements.
* Support inbound/outbound bank file processing (payments, statements, acknowledgements).
* Assist in mapping and transformation rules for payment files and return files.
Project Delivery & Lifecycle Support
Collaborate with Build, Test, Data Migration (DM), Cutover, and Release Management teams.
Produce functional specifications, configuration documents, test scripts, and support documentation.
Support:
* Unit Testing, SIT, and UAT
* Production readiness assessments
* Cutover planning and execution
* Go live and hypercare support
Stakeholder & Business Engagement
Work directly with Treasury, Finance, Accounts Payable, and IT Operations teams to gather business requirements.
Translate functional needs into system solutions and integration designs.
Liaise with external banks, connectivity providers, and payment hubs as needed.
Operations & Continuous Improvement
Resolve payment related incidents, support daily operations, and troubleshoot bank interface issues.
Optimize payment processes, including straight through processing (STP), approval workflows, and reconciliation.
Recommend functional enhancements and best practices based on S/4HANA capabilities.
Required Skills & Experience:
5+ years experience SAP FI Accounts Payable (AP), with at least 3+ years in S/4HANA.
2-3 full cycle S/4HANA implementations focusing on Payments / AP / Treasury.
Proven solid hands-on expertise in:
* SAP Asset Performance Management (APM) configuration
* SAP Bank Communication Management (BCM) setup and approval workflows
* SAP Data Medium Exchange Engine tree configuration (classical DME & DMEE)
* ISO20022 pain.001, pain.002, CAMT formats
* House bank structure, bank directory, and connectivity
* Cash Management and Bank Account Management
Techno-functional ability to debug payment flows, interpret XML, and collaborate with developers.
Solid understanding of integration with:
* Treasury systems
* BTP / middleware connectivity
* Banks (SWIFT, Host to Host, EBICS, SFTP, APIs)
Strong documentation and communication skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
* Experience with Multi-bank Connectivity, SWIFT formats, or payment hubs.
* Understanding of Treasury modules (TRM, Cash Ops).
* Experience in multi-country rollouts with local payment format variations.
* SAP certification in Finance or S/4HANA.
Personal Attributes:
* Strong problem-solving mindset and attention to detail.
* Ability to work in cross-functional, global teams.
* Proactive, structured, and able to manage deadlines in fast-paced delivery environments.
As part of the recruitment process, the client will conduct background checks on candidates who progress to later stages.
