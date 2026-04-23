SAP Developer
Professional Galaxy AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
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Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Professional Galaxy AB is an IT and technology consulting company providing highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, procurement, electronics, and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic, value-driven competence in complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism, and clear, measurable results.
We are now looking for a SAP TM Specialist
We are looking for an experienced SAP TM Specialist for an exciting consulting assignment within global logistics and transportation management. You will work in a technically advanced environment focusing on implementation, integration, and optimization of SAP Transportation Management solutions.
Key Responsibilities * Participate in workshops for global SAP TM templates * Develop and configure SAP TM local templates as part of global roll-outs * Integrate SAP TM with SAP ECC/S/4 components (EWM, GTS, VIM) and other systems via EDI, IDocs, APIs, and web services * Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation and delivery * Support and optimize SAP TM planning functionalities (routing, carrier selection, optimization profiles, Transportation Cockpit) * Develop and enhance applications using SAP Fiori and UI5 * Ensure compliance with clean core principles for long-term maintainability * Support handover from implementation to maintenance organization * Provide support, analysis, and continuous improvement of SAP TM solutions
Technical Skills * Proven experience with SAP Transportation Management (embedded or decentralized) * Strong expertise in: - ABAP / ABAP OO - BOPF, BRF+ - CDS Views & OData - FPM / UI enhancements - Fiori / UI5 development * Strong understanding of TM master data, Freight Units, Freight Orders, Charge Management, and carrier integration * Experience integrating SAP TM with SAP S/4 systems and external systems via EDI, API, and IDoc
Other Competencies * Solid understanding of supply chain and logistics processes, especially transportation planning and execution * Ability to translate business requirements into effective configurations and technical designs * Strong communication skills and ability to work in cross-functional teams * Analytical mindset, problem-solving ability, and attention to detail
Assignment Details * Application deadline: 2026-05-31 * Start date: 2026-06-01 * End date: 2027-05-31
How to Apply Are you the right person for this assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate?
Please apply via the Professional Galaxy AB process with: * Your updated CV * Your availability to start * A short motivation describing your suitability, including relevant experience and background
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7630208-1964220". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9872969