SAP Central Finance Lead Consultant
Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim i Stockholm
About LTIMindtree:
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com
We are looking for a SAP Central Finance Lead Consultant in Sodertalje, Sweden with below expertise:
What will you do?
In this role you will be take a lead role in providing expertise around SAP Central Finance implementation, focusing on both delivery and Pre-Sales, across a range of complex industries.
What do we expect from you?
The experience of having participated in a minimum of three major Central Finance implementations.;
Configuration experience across all Central Finance sub-modules (Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, Cost Centre Accounting etc ). In addition experience with the SLT, Central Finance month end close and the interface to embedded BPC is desirable.
Knowledge of integrating with other core modules (SD MM PP etc).
Awareness of all/most Central Finance related functionalities;
Ideally knowledge of the specialist sub-modules such as
In-house Cash, Invoice Management, or Profitability Analysis
Ability to deal with clients at all levels within highly complex industries;
IT Consulting experience would be a distinct advantage
What are the rewards?
Individually-tailored personal and professional development.
A competitive base salary.
This is your opportunity to join a company truly passionate about technology and service excellence, where you will be fully supported in realizing your professional ambitions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-10
E-post: Swati.dhingra@ltimindtree.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim
(org.nr 516404-0668)
Färögatan 33 (visa karta
)
164 51 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ltimindtree Sverige Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim Jobbnummer
7957854