Salesforce Experience Cloud Developer
2026-02-20
Assignment description
You are proactive, self-driven, and eager to take ownership of initiatives. You enjoy working closely with stakeholders, fellow developers, and solution architects. Your approach is customer-centric, and you're ready to challenge conventional methods, bringing fresh ideas and creative problem-solving skills to business challenges - especially those related to Experience Cloud. This assignment is in a small team, so the person needs to be driven, communicative and be able to take own initiatives.
You should have:
Hand on experience working with Experience Cloud (Aura and LWR)
Strong understanding of modern front-end development
Experience with Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Web Components (LWC) and Salesforce APIs and integration
Knowledge of Salesforce declarative tools such as Flow Builder, and an ability to assess when to use declarative versus programmatic approaches.
Experience working in Agile environments, or an openness to learning Agile ways of working, including using User Stories and Acceptance Criteria.
Excellent collaboration skills: you thrive in a team environment and are motivated by ambitious goals.
Experience in Salesforce B2B commerce.
Relevant certifications (PD1, PD2 JavaScript) are a plus
Good to have:
Experience or interest in other frontend frameworks (React/Vue/Angular) Så ansöker du
