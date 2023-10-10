Sales Support Specialist / Säljsupport
Job Description
We are looking for Sales Support Specialist to our client. In this role, you will support the global sales team with order registration, order acknowledgement, shipment planning and providing information to their sales channels globally.
The order team works closely together and supports each other in their tasks. The team is free to develop the processes together and the daily activities are managed with the team lead. The order team has several different competence areas and there are plenty of opportunities to develop new skills within the team.
Responsibilities:
• Ensures the resolution of customer issues (e.g., order, technical, payment) by coordinating with Sales, Operations, Supply Chain Management, and other internal and/or external teams.
• Coordinates resolution with After-Sales Service and/or Spare Parts teams.
• Recommends appropriate solution for customer requests, and coordinates with related teams to ensure the complete.
• Handling of the request (e.g., production capability and scheduling, resourcing, quotes, price lists, invoice) is in place.
• Proactively informs customers about issue status based on inputs and clarifies any questions.
• Ensures a positive customer experience throughout the entire process.
Qualifications
• You have completed upper Secondary School (gymnasium).
• You have minimum 2 years of work experience with similar tasks, such as sales administration or other administrative tasks.
• You are fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
• Meritorious: Experience in working with ERP systems and/or SAP.
• Meritorious: Experience in working with import/export.
When you join JobBusters
Personal qualities
As a person, you thrive in a fast-paced environment and can manage your time as well as parallel projects and tasks. You are thorough, detail oriented and organized while also able to manage ad hoc tasks. You have a professional and positive can-do attitude. You are a natural problem solver and team player who thrives when working closely in a team with shared team responsibilities.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-05-03 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Stockholm, Kista or Sollentuna.
