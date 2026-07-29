Sales Support
J2 Sourcing AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos J2 Sourcing AB i Malmö
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
J2 Sourcing, we help global manufacturers solve supply chain challenges through tailored sourcing solutions, quality, and exceptional service. We are now looking for a Sales Support who thrives on structure, accuracy, and delivering outstanding customer service through efficient order management.
About the role
This is an operational role at the heart of our business. You will be responsible for managing customer orders, supporting daily sales operations, and ensuring smooth coordination between customers, suppliers, purchasing teams, and internal stakeholders.
We're looking for someone who genuinely enjoys working in ERP systems, handling orders, and keeping processes running efficiently.
What you'll do
Manage and process customer orders.
Ensure accurate order administration and data management in ERP and CRM systems.
Coordinate deliveries, schedules, and order-related activities across teams.
Handle customer inquiries and provide excellent service throughout the customer journey.
Analyze supplier quotations and prepare customer quotes.
Support sourcing activities and supplier selection.
Negotiate pricing, quantities, and delivery schedules when required.
Contribute to continuous improvements of operational processes and workflows.
Who you are
You have completed an Education in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or equivalent.
You have 2–3 years of experience working with ERP systems and operational processes.
You enjoy order handling, administration, and working with data accuracy.
You are service-minded, structured, and detail-oriented.
You are comfortable managing multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
You have experience with CRM systems and customer-facing administration.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Why J2 Sourcing?
Join an international, entrepreneurial company where teamwork, customer focus, and continuous improvement are part of our everyday culture. If you enjoy creating structure, solving operational challenges, and ensuring customers receive outstanding service, we'd love to hear from you.
Application Process
We encourage you to apply already today by submitting your application along with your CV.
For more information about our company please visit www.j2sourcing.com.
For more information about the position, welcome to contact Marcus Engblad, SHRBP at marcus.engblad@j2sourcing.com
or Philip Lay, our Sourcing Director at philip@j2sourcing.com
Welcome to J2 Sourcing. We're looking forward to hearing from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8138162-2121788". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare J2 Sourcing AB
(org.nr 556662-7476), https://j2sourcing.teamtailor.com
Kantyxegatan 29 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
J2 Sourcing Jobbnummer
10015293