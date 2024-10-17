Sales Operations Staff (Junior level) / 100% on site
Kumho Tire Europe Stockholm Filial / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kumho Tire Europe Stockholm Filial i Stockholm
Join Kumho Tire Stockholm Filial as a Sales Operations Staff!
Are you passionate about optimizing sales processes and driving results?
We're seeking a dedicated Sales Operations Staff (Jr.level) to join our team in the dynamic car tire industry!
Kumho Tire is a leading global tire company with over 60 years of history and a presence in over 180 countries. Headquartered in South Korea, we are known for producing and distributing tires that deliver superior performance, safety, and durability for passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, buses, and motorsports. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to meet the specific needs of our customers, and we are passionate about delivering the best products in the market.
Kumho Tire Sweden (Stockholm Filial) is seeking a results-driven and experienced finance & accounting specialist to enhance our presence in Nordic region. With our strong reputation for innovation and high-quality products, this is your opportunity to influence the future of our company in an exciting and fast-paced work environment.
What You will Do
• Analyse sales performance data to identify trends and enhance our sales strategy.
• Collaborate closely with our sales team to streamline operations and improve customer satisfaction.
• Manage and maintain our CRM system, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information.
• Develop and deliver reports and insights to support decision-making.
• Assist in forecasting and inventory management to meet market demands.
What We're Looking For
• Proven experience in sales operations, preferably in the automotive or tire industry.
• Strong analytical skills and proficiency in data analysis tools.
• Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
• Familiarity with SAP and Excel.
• Detail-oriented with a passion for process improvement.
Why Join Us?
• Opportunities for professional growth and development in a thriving industry.
• Collaborative work environment that values your contributions.
• Be part of a company committed to quality and customer satisfaction.
We are an equal-opportunity employer and encourage applications from all qualified individuals. Please check the details below and apply within due date!
The Key Role & Responsibilities
1. Order Management
- Entering orders (checking price, materials, sales conditions, and inputting into the system) and communicating with headquarters.
- Managing on-hand orders (determining production request priority, communicating with clients regarding long-term on-hand deletions).
- Issuing Proforma Invoices, sending them to clients, and handling contract agreements.
- Managing billing processes.
- Managing deposits and tracking credit limits based on payment terms.
- Sending original shipping documents and managing copies.
- Receiving claims related to delivery, product shortages, and defects.
- Deleting obsolete orders.
2. Customer Service
- Preparing and sending Order Overviews to clients.
- Preparing and sending Shipping Advice to clients.
- Reconciling customer rebate claims and issuing Credit Notes.
- Collecting evidence and validating costs related to clients' Co-op marketing activities (invoices, evidence).
3. Other Duties
- Supporting the preparation of various reports.
- Communicating with headquarters regarding general operations.
Please be aware that your duties at work may be adjusted based on the reason of change by the organizational structure or strategic decisions and will be communicated personally at least 2 weeks in advance.
Qualifications
• [Required] You must have no issues with residency and work according to Swedish immigration law.
Please be informed that NO working permit sponsorship by company is available!
Proficiency of English in written and verbal is essential.
• [Preferred] 1 Proficiency in Swedish, 2 Experience in the same industry, 3 Experience in similar roles
Working Conditions
• Employment form: Full time, Permanent
• Probation period: 6-months
• Working hours & time: 8 hours/day, 40 hours/week, 08:00-17:00 (Lunch 12:00-13:00)
• Working type: 100% on site (*No hybrid combination is allowed)
• Office location: Stockholms län
Apply
• Documents: CV and Cover letter (not longer than A4 1 page, focusing on job experience/skills) in English
• Submission: Email title as "[Application] Sales Operation Staff - your name"
Send to stockholm@kumhotire.com
and cc to kumhotire.stockholm@gmail.com
• Dead line: October 27, 2024
NOTICE
• Submitted documents will not be returned, and if any of the information is found to be false, the employment may be cancelled.
• Our recruitment of this position is ongoing and this posting will close when recruitment is complete.
• If there is no qualified candidate during recruitment period, the employment may not be made.
• The probation period is 6 months, and if the overall ability to perform is judged to be insufficient, the employment may be cancelled.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27
E-post: kumhotire.stockholm@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Total Experience Year". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kumho Tire Europe Stockholm Filial
(org.nr 516413-6409) Jobbnummer
8962359