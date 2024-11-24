Sales Manager (Remote)
2024-11-24
About Us:
Based in the U.S. with our roots in Sweden, Dosetest is a dynamic startup at the forefront of combating the U.S. overdose epidemic, a crisis that tragically claimed over 100,000 American lives last year. We're dedicated to equipping organizations such as hospitals and state/county agencies with advanced, cost-effective testing methods.
We've marked a significant achievement by launching the first proprietary product to gain market success, leading to the industry's largest state contract to distribute nearly 10 million tests.
As we continue to grow and make an impact, we're now seeking a dedicated individual to join us as a Sales Manager. In this role, you'll oversee and optimize our sales processes, supported by a team of Sales Development Representatives (SDRs). A key aspect of this position involves managing our most important sales contracts and handling sales directly to ensure the success and expansion of our initiatives.
What You'll Do:
Oversee day-to-day sales operations: Ensure seamless coordination between the sales team and fulfillment partners.
Analyze and optimize sales metrics: Ensure strategies align with business demands and contract requirements.
Lead cross-functional projects: Drive improvements in sales workflows, from conception to execution.
Collaborate with customer support: Resolve sales-related issues efficiently and enhance overall customer satisfaction.
Support the sales team: Develop operational strategies that drive efficiency and enable scalable growth.
Manage key sales contracts: Ensure all terms are met and foster strong relationships with key clients.
Handle direct sales activities: Negotiate deals and close agreements with major clients.
Develop project plans: Create timelines and budgets to ensure timely delivery of sales initiatives.
Core Responsibilities:
Manage communication and coordination: Facilitate collaboration between the sales and operations teams.
Oversee sales forecasting: Ensure pipeline management and planning align with company goals.
Develop sales procedures: Improve efficiency, reduce costs, and optimize resource management.
Drive strategic projects: Ensure sales initiatives are completed on time and within budget.
Monitor progress and report: Track milestones and adjust as needed to meet changing business priorities.
What We Value:
Excellent problem-solving skills: Ability to anticipate and address sales and project-related challenges effectively.
Strong communication skills: Proficient in English, both verbal and written, with the ability to liaise across teams.
Proactive and strategic mindset: Capable of driving both day-to-day sales operations and long-term projects in a dynamic environment.
Innovative thinking ("nytänkande"): Bringing fresh ideas and creative strategies to enhance sales processes.
Leadership abilities: Demonstrated experience leading projects and motivating team members.
Organisational skills: Ability to manage multiple tasks, prioritize effectively, and maintain attention to detail.
Technical proficiency: Expertise with CRM software (e.g., Salesforce) and sales tools.
Adaptability: Flexibility to adjust to changing business needs and sales strategies.
Why Join Dosetest?
At Dosetest, you'll be part of a mission-driven startup making a tangible impact on public health. We offer a collaborative work environment, opportunities for professional growth, and the chance to contribute to innovative solutions addressing a critical national crisis. As a Sales Manager, you'll have the opportunity to engage directly with key clients, develop your leadership and sales skills, and play a crucial role in our company's growth and success. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-24
E-post: Mark+annsokningar@dosetest.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Enocial AB
(org.nr 559316-0814) Arbetsplats
Dosetest Jobbnummer
9027683