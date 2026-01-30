Sales Manager ILS
2026-01-30
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Help shape mission-critical readiness for defence fleets. With major contract wins and a strong pipeline, demand for vehicles and engines in defence applications is accelerating-and Integrated Logistic Support (ILS) is a decisive part of every delivery.
Job Responsibilities
Why join us
Step into a dynamic, high-energy team that serves demanding defence customers and thrives on complex challenges. You'll collaborate across functions to turn operational needs into dependable, in-service performance.
You will be actively involved in managing the work with ILS related items for tenders as well as overseeing that production and delivery of ILS deliverables is initiated when a contract has been awarded. This often involves meeting international customers and subsequent need of travel.
Build end-to-end ILS solutions tailored to each programme's needs-from adapting standard outputs to customer-specific requirements.
Deliver the right enablers for availability and uptime: documentation and manuals, calibrated workshop tools, targeted training, and assured spare-parts provisioning.
The impact
Your work ensures our defence customers receive a complete, supportable capability-not just a product-across the full lifecycle of their fleets
Who You Are
You are an experienced ILS professional, ideally with a background in truck aftermarket and service operations, or with experience working with other military products. You also possess the leadership capabilities required to collaborate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders, ensuring successful project outcomes in a highly cross-functional environment.
Valuable additional capabilities and experiences include:
Strong negotiation, leadership, and communication skills
Fluency in English, both spoken and written; additional language skills are considered an advantage
Experience working with large governmental tenders
Familiarity with the Defence sector
Experience negotiation and writing complex contracts for ILS
Experience of ILS documentation management
Preferably experience of direct customer deliverables and interaction
Experience in pricing of spare parts, spare parts supply and inventory management Is meriting
Experience of planning and steering the predictive maintenance and repairs is meriting
A relevant Master's degree
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives are valuable to us.
This Is Us
You'll join a dedicated Defence Sales team that supports our global business units in delivering Scania's Defence Trucks to customers around the world. Our organisation brings together both Truck Sales Managers and ILS Sales Managers, working closely in country- and region-focused teams to ensure we meet the unique needs of each market. We value collaboration, clarity of purpose and a strong team spirit-together, we secure mission-ready solutions for our defence customers.
Scania Offers
We are based in Södertälje and offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-02-11. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Pamela Strinning, pamela.strinning@scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9714166