Sales Manager
Siemens Energy AB / Säljarjobb / Finspång Visa alla säljarjobb i Finspång
2025-07-18
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Imagine stepping into a role where your 'can-do' attitude and passion for customer value drive your success. As a Sales Manager at Siemens Energy in Finspång, Sweden, you will be at the heart of our Medium Size Gas Turbine Service business, collaborating with regional sales teams to secure orders from our global market. Enjoy the flexibility of working both from our vibrant office and from home, as you build and nurture relationships with customers and regional representatives. Your efforts will directly contribute to our mission of delivering exceptional service and innovation!
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will quote, forecast, negotiate, and close service orders alongside regional sales teams.
* Build and maintain strong relationships with regional entities and customer organizations.
* Manage commercial risks, coordinate technical issues, and oversee strategic maintenance planning for engines.
* Actively contribute to the continuous improvement of departmental processes, tools, and products.
* Travel to meet regional representatives and customers, strengthening relationships and gaining insights into their operations.
What You Bring
* An engineering background, or equivalent relevant work experience, empowering you to effectively collaborate with application engineers and gain a deep understanding of our products
* A strong customer focus and business acumen, with the ability to articulate the value of our services.
* Proven negotiation skills and a talent for building and maintaining effective relationships.
* Excellent communication skills, supported by a degree or relevant experience in customer-facing roles.
* A collaborative spirit, eager to thrive in a dynamic team environment.
* Familiarity with systems like SAP and SalesForce.com is a plus.
About the Team
Join a diverse and dynamic team dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction. You will either be working in the team focusing on the region Middle East, Africa, North America and Latin America, or the region Asia and Europe. You'll work closely with regional sales teams, Service Project Managers, and Application Engineers, all committed to delivering outstanding service. Together, we create a supportive environment where innovation and collaboration drive success!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply already today, but not later than 2025-08-24
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting managers Stefan Nygren on stefan.nygren@siemens-energy.com
(tel. +46 705482905) and/or Björn Hellqvist on bjorn.hellqvist@siemens-energy.com
(tel. +46 702007029)
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Ellen Fogler on ellen.fogler@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "273999". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9432166