Sales Manager - Aftermarket
2023-06-29
Adapteo is the leading adaptable space partner in Northern Europe, offering circular building solutions. We are on an exciting growth journey and we are now looking to strengthen the team with an Aftermarket Sales Manager to explore and develop second-hand markets and new rental opportunities for our legacy fleet and manage the divestment strategy of our legacy products, ensuring our products are utilized also after it 's life-cycle in Adapteo. This position will focus on our Nordic products and work actively together with stakeholders in the organization to ensure we have a structured and commercially sound plan for our older product series.
As the Aftermarket Sales Manager, you will play a key role in ensuring that Adapteo's products have an extended life cycle and contribute to our sustainability goals. By extending the life cycle of our products and finding new markets and revenue streams beyond the rental lifetime, you will play a key role in ensuring that Adapteo has a competitive rental fleet at all times and a clear plan for how to work with our products after their rental lifetime. This will contribute to our overall growth and sustainability agenda by enabling further growth investments in new fleet and extending the lifetime of existing products thereby reducing our carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future. You will be responsible for:
- Managing the aftersales process of our fleet, including pricing, marketing, and negotiating with potential buyers, to ensure that our products continue to be used and not disposed of prematurely.
- Developing and implementing strategies to explore second-hand markets and new rental opportunities for Adapteo's legacy fleet, to give our products a second life, enhance utilization on our key assets as well as freeing up capital for further investment in new fleet
- Collaborating with internal stakeholders, such as the sales and marketing teams, to ensure seamless execution of aftermarket sales initiatives that align with Adapteo's overall agenda - both from a commercial and sustainability perspective
- Maintaining relationships with key customers and partners, identifying new business opportunities, and providing excellent customer service, to foster a circular economy where our products are reused and recycled.
To be successful in this role we believe that you have solid experience from sales preferably within the construction services industry. You are commercially savvy, constantly looking to find new opportunities and develop the customer base and offering. You are able to translate business needs into an actionable commercial plan. You build trustful relationships and collaborate well with people from different backgrounds and organizational levels. In addition we believe that you have:
- A bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field.
- At least 5 years of experience in b2b sales, preferably in aftermarket sales, fleet management, or a related field.
- Strong negotiation, communication, and interpersonal skills.
- Experience in developing and executing aftermarket sales strategies.
- Fluent in English and at least one of the Nordic languages (verbal and written)
- Full professional proficiency in the Office application (Excel, Powerpoint, Word)
- Experience from the rental industry as well as fleet management is a plus.
How to apply?
If you feel excited about the opportunity to join our team please send in your application or apply by attaching your Linkedin profile, as soon as possible, however on 31th of July at the latest.
We will interview candidates continuously and finalize the process as soon as we will find the right match for the position.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to Talent Acquisition & Empoyer Brand Partner Sonja Paganus: sonja.paganus@adapteo.com
We are looking forward to your application!
Adapteo is the leading adaptable space partner in Northern Europe. We develop, build, rent out and sell adaptable buildings for schools, daycares, care centres, offices, and accommodation. With our modular and circular building solutions, our customers can transform, repurpose, scale up and scale down based on their changing needs. That is how we build adaptable and sustainable societies (see our circular film here). Adapteo has a building portfolio of 1.3 million square meters and operates in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Lithuania. We currently number about 500 employees with head offices in Stockholm, Sweden and Vantaa, Finland. A majority of our revenues is generated by rental contracts from the public sector.
Adapteo's core values provide a foundation for our business and our culture. Whether employee, customer or stakeholder, your experience of Adapteo should be of a company that is Proactive , Collaborative and Committed. Ersättning
