Sales Coordinator
Euroclear Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-30
About Euroclear Sweden
Euroclear Sweden has been the Swedish Central Securities Depository since 1971. The company provides a digital platform for settlement, safe-keeping and servicing of securities, which contributes to secure and efficient trading in the Swedish financial market. As the Swedish Central Securities Depository, we hold the register for almost all shares and debt instruments, keep the book-entry register and settle securities transactions. Our customers include, among others, all listed companies in Sweden and all banks and financial institutions dealing with securities. Since 2008, the company is part of Euroclear group, which includes Euroclear Bank as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland and Euroclear UK & Ireland. For more information, please visit https://www.euroclear.com/sweden/en.html.
Euroclear Sweden is looking for a Sales Coordinator to join us in building tomorrow's financial infrastructure and provide exceptional sales support for our Commercial and Client Support team.
Your responsibility:
Support with admin duties relating to the billing, client data management and client queries.
Identify internal initiatives and activities for the sales department.
Support and coordinate sales activities.
Participate in customer meetings and establish external contacts.
Produce lists/information/data as required.
Supporting customers and colleagues with any ad-hoc queries.
Taking action to resolve invoicing disputes as necessary.
Your profile:
Proven experience as a sales coordinator or in other administrative positions.
Comfortable with fast-paced environment.
Team player with clear self-leadership.
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English.
Must be business orientated with sound customer service skills, both internally and externally.
