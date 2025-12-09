Safeguard - accounting nuclear material
We are looking for you who have experience from accounting and is motivated about developing in nuclear safeguards accounting in a global company .
Welcome to the QEHS and our Safeguard Department. We are now looking for an employee who wants to help ensure that nuclear activities in Sweden are conducted safely and in responsible manner.
Your contribution in maintaining safe handling of core material
As part of the nuclear material control function, you will work with multiple operational and strategic issues linked to our incoming and outgoing deliveries of nuclear material. This includes:
Responsible for accounting and reporting, internal and external, of our holdings and the transfer of core material
Support our organization with issues related to nuclear safeguard
Plan, implement and act as support to the operations and authorities in international inspections
Contribute to the development of existing processes in the management system and the business system, but also improve system support.
You will have a hybrid work schedule at Bränslegatan in Västerås. You will have the possibility to work remote a few days per week when it suits our business.
We are looking for you
We are looking for you who works equally well in a team as independently. You collaborate well with others and you are curious to learn more about accounting and safeguard in a nuclear industry. At Westinghouse you will have a high safety and quality awareness. To succeed in this role we believe that you have a good structure and can change prioritize when needed.
Qualifications
Education in economics, quality or technology, or equivalent experience
5+ years of experience in accounting, management, analyze and reporting
Knowledge in Excel (can perform complex functions)
Full professional proficiency in both Swedish and English
Meritorious
Knowledge of navigation, management, accounting and reporting using ERP systems, e.g. SAP
Experience from government work or the nuclear industry
Knowledge regarding Export Control
All aspects of our operations are handled with the utmost focus on safety, quality, health and the environment. As active in the nuclear power industry, our goal is to be the forerunner regarding safety and environmental responsibility.
Do you recognize yourself? Apply today
Welcome with your application consisting of CV, cover letter and degree certificate. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to send in your application. Please note that applications will only be accepted through our system.
Security clearance is carried out as part of the recruitment process.
You will report to Agneta Johansson. For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact Agneta at johansaa@westinghouse.com
.
Agreement area
This position belongs to the Technology Agreement SI/Unionen/Ledarna.
Union representatives
Academics at Westinghouse (AFW): Anna Lundgren, +46 21 347825 AFW@westinghouse.com
Unionen: Maria Gunnarsson, +46 21 347 595, gunnarmm@westinghouse.com Så ansöker du
