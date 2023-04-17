Rosegarden Malmö söker nya kockar
2023-04-17
Rosegarden Malmö is a well known Asian restaurant in Sweden and the member of the Rosegarden Group, the group is a restaurants chain that is running over 17 restaurants throughout Sweden. The restaurants gain their popularity through serving different kinds of asian cuisine.
As an employees, you are not required to have previous experiences in the food industry, though it would be a merit. Since employees will receive basic training at the work place, thus we prefer candidates with a desire to work in the the kitchen, who are willing to learn and cooperate with different people. Daily tasks are usually completed by a team, thus good communication skills, personalities are important factors.
As a cook, you are expected to participate in the daily operation of the kitchen. Daily tasks includes maintenance of sanitary, preparation of basic food materials and products organizing, etc. You will need to work in a team with several other cooks or assistants in the restaurant.
Finally, we do not have any specific requirement in terms of language or education background, however, candidates who speaks Vietnamese or Chinese would be a big merit. This job will start in the autumn.
Please send your application with a personal letter and CV to: Malmo.grand@rosegardengroup.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
E-post: malmo.grand@rosegardengroup.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Rosegarden Malmö".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Malmö Supreme Market AB
(org.nr 556976-9028)
Stora Nygatan 59 (visa karta
)
330 10 MALMÖ
