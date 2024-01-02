Restaurant trainne
Brewers Beer Bar is a leading restaurant concept in Gothenburg. We specialize in craft beer and "Neopolitan style" sour dough Pizza. We work closely with local and international craft beer breweries and our kitchens making tasty sour dough pizza combinations to match our great selection of craft beers.
We are looking for a new highly motivated candidate to join our team. You have a love for craft beer and a passion for good wholesome food. You are not shy in getting your hands dirty or putting some elbow grease into a difficult job when a task requires just that.
No neccessary experience is required. What we are looking for is a person with good communication skills and a strong command of the English language.
If this sounds like a job for you and you are interested in working for us please send an email to shayne@brewersbeerbar.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
