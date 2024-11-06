Restaurant Host/Assistant
Greams Road AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Göteborg Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Greams Road AB i Göteborg
Our restaurant requires an assistant/host who will provide an enjoyable dining experience by ensuring that customers have everything they need and making the restaurant look its best. The following are the responsibilities for this job:
Clean the restaurant and make it presentable before guests arrive
Greet incoming and departing Guests warmly with a genuine smile and eye contact; escort them to assigned dining area; seat Guests as per their preference; present menus
Explain the drink menu, especially the wine list and help guests select their preferred wine/drink. Serve them appropriately at their table.
Take food orders and make sure they are delivered on time.
Answer incoming calls to the restaurant and provide appropriate service
Protect establishment and patrons by adhering to sanitation, safety, and alcohol control policies
Help dining room staff by setting and clearing tables, replenishing water, and serving beverages
Take care of online orders and takeaways in a timely manner.
Issue dining charges by verifying orders, calculating taxes, and totaling bills for to-go orders
Receive payments by validating credit charges, approving checks, accepting currency, and calculating and issuing change for ToGo orders.
Note: Swedish is required for this job opening.
You can call 0735465406 for a short introduction and speedy process before sending your resume to priyapalani06@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-06
Appplicants can directly call +46735465406 for a direct and speedy process
E-post: priyapalani06@gmail.com Arbetsgivare Greams Road AB
(org.nr 559491-0621)
Skanstorget 9 (visa karta
)
411 22 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Bar Minimal Kontakt
Priya Palani priyapalani06@gmail.com 0735465406 Jobbnummer
8998093