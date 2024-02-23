Resource Management Center Advisor to Vattenfall!
2024-02-23
At Vattenfall you will work in an open and dynamic working environment. We offer you a challenging and independent job where you can play a part in shaping the future of our company. You will be working in a diverse and interdisciplinary team and you can always count on support from committed colleagues.
External hiring of consultants is a vital part of Vattenfall's people strategy. A lot of different stake-holders are involved and to successfully bring all the stakes together, the Resource Management Center is responsible for coordinating and facilitating the external hiring by-yhr-hour process/(RMC)
Advisor coordinates and executes the whole process.
Location
Stockholm
Your responsibilities as RMC Advisor:
* Steer, explain and inform the business (hiring managers) about the RMC-process;
* Effectively managing a high volume of requisitions whilst managing stakeholder expectations / Own and juggle multiple contingent requisitions and maintain high quality/maximum traction for hiring managers at all;
* Ensuring compliance is adhered to throughout the end to end process for all individual external hires-by-the-hour;
* Act as Single Point of Contact for Hiring Managers, HRBP's and all other relevant internal stakeholders (eg Procurement and Legal)
* Act as Single Point of contact for brokers, suppliers and temp agencies (in close interaction with Procurement)
* Keep track and delivery of monthly reports for external hiring by-the-hour.
Daily activities Resource Management Center:
* Safeguard the approvals from Business Area Heads for external hiring
* Administrate incoming requests and interact with hiring managers regarding hiring procedures and manage expectations about process, actions and delivery time
* Execute new requests (market search via brokers and suppliers/preferred candidates), prolongations and changes in close interaction with hiring managers and brokers/suppliers
* Steer the call-offs of the frame agreements with brokers/suppliers towards benchmark rates. Coordinate the negotiations (executed by brokers)
* Administrate the call-offs in Excel administration and create the purchase orders
* Participate in international project teams and regular peer meetings
* Assist in supplier performance management
* Assist managers with contingent worker issues, feedback, offboarding and assignment terminations
As RMC Advisor you ideally have the following qualifications:
* Bachelor or Master degree in a relevant field (is desirable)
* At least 2 years practical experience in temporary, contract, interim, or contingent recruitment
* Experience of work with strong result-orientation and able to meet tight deadlines and produce concise information for senior management
* Be able to demonstrate effective stakeholder management and engagement
* Possess excellent process management and organisational skills
* Always actively seeking to understand the business
* Attentive to detail but able to step back and look at the big picture
* High ability to work independently
* Strongly service minded, communicative and with an ability to act as a trusted advisor to our internal customers
* Fluent in English
More information
You will be employed at Manpower as a consultant and perform your job in Vattenfall 's facilities in Solna.
We only accept CVs in English
Start ASAP
End date 2024-06-30 (possible extension)
In this function you will hierarchically report to the Manager of RMC. You will work on a daily basis together with the local RMC-advisor in Sweden and you will also have direct contact with other RMC-advisors in either Sweden, Netherlands and/or Germany.
If you have any questions please contact consultant manager Karin Andersson karin.andersson@manpower.se
