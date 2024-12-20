Resident Engineer Automotive, Airbag Development
Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Resident Engineer - Automotive, Airbag Development
Gothenburg
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other.
Join in and feel the difference!
Are you passionate about automotive safety and innovation? Bosch is looking for a skilled and driven Resident Engineer to join our team and support the airbag development projects at Volvo Cars. This is a consultant contract, full-time.
Job description
As a Resident Engineer, you will act as a key technical link between Bosch and Volvo Cars, focusing on airbag development and safety systems. You will work on-site at Volvo Cars' facilities in the Gothenburg area, ensuring that Bosch's solutions meet the highest standards of quality, performance, and safety. This is a dynamic role where you will be at the forefront of automotive safety innovations, with the opportunity to work on challenging and impactful projects.
Your role as Resident Engineer will involve coordinating between internal Bosch engineering teams and Volvo Cars R&D, providing technical support, and helping to resolve any issues related to airbag systems. You will be a key person in ensuring the successful integration of Bosch technologies into Volvo Cars' products.
Primary Point of Contact: Responsible for on-site customer support ensuring smooth communication and alignment of technical requirements, specifications, and timelines.
Technical Expertise and Support: Collaborate closely with Volvo Cars' engineering teams to define project requirements, specifications, and timelines.
Project and Change Management: Support project management activities by defining project requirements, handling change requests and ensuring timely delivery of high-quality results.
Testing and Troubleshooting: Conduct testing and troubleshooting during the development and testing phases, resolving technical issues that arise and performing failure analysis and calibration at both system and vehicle levels.
Software Updates and System Trials: Contribute to software and system trials, including updates (SW flashing) and ensuring proper functioning through ongoing validation and analysis.
Analysis and Compliance: Perform technical analysis, document results, and ensure compliance with safety standards and industry regulations. Analyze field claims, customer complaints, and support quality improvement measures.
What does Oscar Ekdahl, Resident Engineer, have to say about the role and the company?
"Working for Bosch as a resident has been a great experience. The company fosters a dynamic, supportive environment with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning.
The atmosphere in my team is collaborative and open. Bosch values teamwork and communication, and we regularly discuss project issues, challenges, and solutions.
The main advantages of working here are to be part of decisions, working on innovative projects, and collaborating with experts. Bosch also encourages creativity, technical excellence, and continuous improvement while focusing on sustainability and employee growth."
Your Profile
To succeed in the role as Resident Engineer we see that you possess a strong technical understanding of automotive safety technologies and system integration. You are able to work independently and proactively in a cross-functional environment at a fast pace. You also have excellent problem-solving analytical skills, and you are flexible and adapt to changing project requirements. Communication and social skills are important to be able to build strong personal networks within Volvo Cars as well as within Bosch.
Degree in engineering, preferably in software development, mechanical-, electrical- or automotive engineering, or a related field.
Experience in the automotive industry, particularly in software, electronic control units and vehicle structures, preferably from airbag or safety systems development.
Experience working towards Volvo Cars or equivalent and sufficient knowledge of Volvo systems and processes.
Basic understanding of automotive communication protocols CANoe, CANalyzer, CAN/Flexray. Experience with diagnostics and tools like DSA.
Communicates effectively in English, both verbally and in writing.
What we offer
Bosch is a global leader in automotive technology and innovation, and this role offers a unique opportunity to be part of the future of vehicle safety. As a consultant at Bosch, you will be working on cutting-edge projects in collaboration with leading automotive brands like Volvo Cars. You will have the opportunity to enhance your skills in a highly dynamic and rewarding environment. Bosch offers a stimulating work environment, where your contributions are valued.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Maria Ahlén, 0708-49 02 88 , and Nicole Diener, 0735-25 86 86 at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
About the company
The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,600 associates worldwide. The company generated sales of 78.7 billion euros in 2021. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. Read more here: www.bosch.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB
(org.nr 556765-2762) Arbetsplats
Robert Bosch AB Jobbnummer
9072924