Researcher - marine ecosystem modelling and analysis
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Uppsala
2026-02-12
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Aquatic Resources (SLU Aqua)
Do you want to work in an inspiring environment and contribute to the sustainable use of our seas, lakes and watercourses? We at the Department of Aquatic Resources (SLU Aqua) are passionate about our vision - Viable fish stocks in healthy waters. We are looking for employees who want to develop and make a difference together with us.
We are looking for an experienced researcher to the department of Aquatic resources, SLU Aqua, Institute of coastal research. Your work will contribute to developing ecosystem-based advice for the sustainable use and conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems. In particular, you will contribute to the development of end-to-end ecosystem models and ecosystem data analysis tools.
About the position
You will mainly work with marine ecosystem models on higher and lower trophic levels. Your tasks include collaborating with colleagues for the coupling of higher and lower trophic models, working with oceanographic data sets, and contributing to scientific publication. The work involves the handling of large data sets. The tasks can change over time according to project requirements.
Your profile
You have a strong interest and previous experience in marine environmental modeling and quantitative analyses. As a person, you are responsible and good at communicating. You enjoy working in a group, but you are also comfortable working independently. You have the capacity for learning new things, working systematically, and showing flexibility where required. Collaborative skills, accuracy, and subject-related expertise are emphasised. Qualifications are preferably exemplified in the application.
Required qualifications:
• Solid insights in marine ecology
• Programming skills in Fortran, Python and R
• Demonstrated skills in statistical analyses and modelling
• Capacity to work with complex data sets
• Strong communication skills in English
Other qualifications that will be considered an advantage:
• Research experience on Baltic Sea ecosystems
• Strong insights in marine biogeochemistry, oceanography and marine ecological modelling
• Experience with EwE Fortran
• Demonstrated skills in oceanographic data analyses
• Demonstrated skills in spatial analysis (GIS)
• Demonstrated skills in working with numerical models
• A strong scientific record
Eligibility requirement: PhD in relevant topic for the task (e.g., ecosystem modelling, data science, marine biology, quantitative ecology).
About us
The Department of Aquatic Resources is one of SLU's largest and has more than 200 employees at four main locations: Uppsala (Ultuna), Lysekil, Stockholm (Drottningholm) and Öregrund, as well as at field stations. Our activities are strongly profiled towards research, data collection and analysis of fish, fisheries and aquatic ecosystems. The department is characterized by an extensive collaboration with the surrounding society. This creates a vital research environment and gives us unique opportunities to produce knowledge that is close to management needs and directly applicable in practice. For more information about the department: Department of Aquatic Resources (SLU Aqua) | Externwebben
Location:
Uppsala, Sweden
Form of employment:
Fixed-term until 2027-06-30, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%, or as agreed
Start date:
1 July 2026, or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application via the application button below no later than 2026-02-28
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Associate professor
Lena Bergström fornamn.efternamn@slu.se +46 (0)10-478 4116 Jobbnummer
9739941