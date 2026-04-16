Research engineer- Consultant Assignment
Poolia AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-16
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This is a full-time consulting assignment where you will be employed by Poolia and work on-site at our client's facilities in Gothenburg. The assignment is expected to start as soon as possible and will run for approximately 15 months.
About the position
Are you a machine learning engineer or scientist excited by building and scaling modern AI systems for real-world impact? Do you want to enable the training and inference of large-scale deep learning models for drug discovery? We are seeking a 15-month consultant to join the innovative MolecularAI department at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Our vibrant Gothenburg site brings together more than 2,900 employees from over 50 countries, creating a truly inspiring and collaborative environment. Here, history and scientific breakthroughs unite to drive new discoveries. We believe the diversity of our team is essential for turning bold ideas into reality.
At AstraZeneca, your engineering skills will directly influence our technology platforms and help shape the next generation of transformative medicines. Are you ready to make a difference? Join us and be part of our journey.
Reponsibilities
What You'll Do:
You will drive impact across multiple projects with a focus on AI engineering and platform development. Your responsibilities will include:
• Optimize the training and inference of large-scale deep learning models for drug design on state-of-the-art HPC platforms
• Design, conduct and evaluate scientific experiments together with our multi-disciplinary research team to help us build the next generation of foundational chemical models.
• Extend and maintain scientific codebases written in Python that forms the backbone of our AI platforms. See https://github.com/molecularai/
• Collaborate cross-functionally with researchers in data science, software engineers and drug discovery domain experts
This is an on-site role based in Gothenburg, Sweden where you expect to present on site three days per week.
Your profile
Essential Qualifications:
We believe you are passionate about building engineering solutions for life sciences. You have:
• Degree in computer science, engineering, chemistry, physics, mathematics or related discipline, or equivalent industry experience
• Hands-on experience training models with PyTorch or equivalent frameworks
• Excellent programming skills, preferably in Python. Track record of developing sizable software solutions and familiarity with scientific packages (Numpy, Pandas, etc.)
• Proven ability to work inclusively within multidisciplinary teams, with a focus on building a positive and collaborative team culture.
Desirable requirements:
You would benefit from having experience or familiarity with:
• Experience with high-performance computational platforms and schedulers such as SLURM
• Experience writing ETLs for large data sets
• Background in life sciences or physical sciences
• Research and outreach contribution to open-source projects, publications, or participation in online communities
Please apply by registering your CV here on our website. Click on the "Ansök" button to the right. It is our recommendation that you register as much information as possible and that you attach a complete CV-document. Please check that your correct e-mail address is registered.
Poolia is a registered staffing agency, meaning that we comply with the requirements set by Kompetensföretagen - the Swedish Association of Staffing Agencies.Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Poolia AB
(org.nr 556426-7655), https://poolia.se/
Drakegatan 6-10 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Poolia Kontakt
Julia Asplund julia.asplund@poolia.se Jobbnummer
9858778