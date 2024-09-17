Research Engineer
2024-09-17
SEED is a pioneering group within Electronic Arts, combining creativity with applied research. We explore, build and help define the future of interactive entertainment.
We exist at EA to deliver and foster inspiring innovation for our games and our players. We do this through exploration, research, prototypes, and never-ending curiosity. We collaborate with game teams and industry partners and also publish our research within our industry and to the public. We pursue long-term applied research yet stay relevant to the present by delivering artifacts along the way to game teams and technology groups inside EA. Some of our research includes bringing digital characters to life, using machine learning for game AI and content creation, and developing novel real-time graphics & physics techniques.
We are looking for a Research Engineer - someone with experience working with machine learning with a focus on generative models for in-game content creation, to contribute their unique expertise across SEED's projects and create technology that enables world-class experiences for our players.
Your experience with generative models drives your interest in innovation and its application to video games. You are familiar with the relevant research areas in the field and recognize how they must evolve and be applied to create unforgettable experiences. Collaborating with other researchers, you will design and implement technology that facilitates novel experiences for our content creators and players. You will focus on applied R&D: you excel in both researching and delivering end-to-end solutions, balancing quality and performance to achieve results. As part of a diverse collective, you will also contribute your unique expertise to SEED's projects, which intersect multiple domains.
This flexible hybrid onsite role is available from our EA office in Stockholm (Sweden), reporting to our generative AI (Generative Arts) research vector leader.
As a Research Engineer at SEED, you will:
Bring new ideas, discuss, research, and implement solutions to offline and in-game content creation challenges to create differentiation for EA.
Develop novel machine learning applications for real-time use cases in games.
Build demos that showcase such novel applications of machine learning.
Deliver technology from the R&D workbench into products at EA, in partnership with game teams and central technology groups.
Collaborate with other developers at SEED on projects where your unique expertise will create novelty across SEED's projects that live at the intersection of many domains.
Collaborate with game teams and central technology groups to understand their requirements better and bring expertise in overlapping areas.
Share your work through publications, open-sourcing, and speaking at conferences.
As a diverse team with solid goals, we provide autonomy and true influence to each member of SEED. We are looking for an open and curious person; someone who gets a kick out of taking new ideas, investigating them, and adapting their application to games. You have a desire to explore new areas of game development - someone who is passionate, creative, communicative, and invested.
Qualifications
A degree in computer science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, or any other relevant field.
1+ years of experience researching and applying traditional or machine learning-based AI techniques for the purpose of real-time applications, for games or in other relevant fields.
1+ years of experience with machine learning. Optionally, you have experience with generative models.
Python programming experience with ML frameworks like PyTorch or TensorFlow
Optionally, you are familiar with real-time programming languages such as C, C++, or C#.
Optionally, you are familiar with game engines, such as Unity or Unreal.
You work well within a team and want to collaborate with other researchers, engineers, artists, and designers.
You have publications, presentations, or related artifacts in AI or a relevant field.
You are willing to travel for conferences and visit teams across EA studios.
You care about video games.
If you want to be part of-and work with-some of the most incredible people in the field, then SEED is your team!
