Research Engineer
2024-07-18
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for team members who bring ideas forward, champion others and work together to do better. Does that sound like you?
About the job
In this role as Research Engineer, you will have the opportunity to combine theoretical and practical knowledge and collaborate with colleagues from our global organization. As a technology leader within bleaching chemicals, we constantly work towards increased sustainability for ourselves and our customers. Further on, you will participate in projects and lead activities and ensure execution and delivery of technical results.
In your future role as Research Engineer within Renewable Fibers you will
• Develop and optimize new and existing applications for our bleaching chemicals in collaboration with the Renewable Fibers Marketing & Sales organization.
• Identify new process optimizations, technical solutions and opportunities and evaluate ideas & results for hydrogen peroxide, chlorates, and chlorine dioxide.
• Support global marketing, global technology, sales and our contracting department Eka Engineering with troubleshooting and knowledge within application of our chemicals
• Carry out experiments in laboratory and pilot scale. Participate in full-scale trials at our production sites worldwide.
• Maintain, improve and develop new relevant R&D methods, ensure retention of knowledge through research reports and ensure other team members stay current.
• Maintain and promote a safe work environment and act as HSE representative in defined areas of RF R&D laboratories
We believe you bring
• Master's Degree in chemistry / chemical engineering with minimum 3 y relevant experience or minimum Bachelor's Degree in chemistry /chemical technology with several (>7) years of relevant experience
• Highly skilled in performing trials in lab-, pilot- and production-scale environment.
• Practical skills to maintain, develop and use lab- and pilot- units as research tools.
• Highly skilled in evaluating results and planning experiments.
• Good communication skills in writing reports and presenting results.
• Good communication in English, both verbally and in writing
Great if you have
• Good competence in applications such as pulp bleaching, battery recycling, textiles recycling alternatively the production process of chlorine dioxide, chlorates and hydrogen peroxide.
We believe you are
Results driven and have previous experience from laboratory work. You also need to have good practical skills and the ability to cooperate and communicate with different stakeholders.
We offer you
As a member of our team, you will be working in an inclusive environment, with a high level of transparency and openness. We value mutual respect and trust, share ideas, build on everyone's strengths, and support each other. You will be a part of a global collaborative culture with challenges and opportunities to further develop yourself.
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, wellness allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Mats Wildlock, R&D Manager Renewable Fibers and based in Bohus. Preferred start date is 1st of November 2024 or start upon agreement.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role!
The matching period starts AFTER the application closing date 23/8.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Mats Wildlock, Department Manager R&D Renewable Fibers, mats.wildlock@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Anders Josefsson, 0709577503
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Niclas Lundahl +46 709577614 Ersättning
