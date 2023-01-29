Research Associate
Global health problem:
Over 10 million people contract tuberculosis (TB) every year. Although most people can be cured if they receive the early and correct antibiotic treatment, TB still remains a major cause of death in the world. One of the reasons for such high mortality is the lack of rapid diagnostic test that can provide reliable results at the entry-level clinics or primary health centres. Poor diagnosis leads to ineffective treatment, which results in improper cure.
EMPE Diagnostics is developing a combinatorial DNA-test in a simplified manner to identify TB causing bacteria and the resistant genes. EMPE's test kits can produce visual results in 3 hours, directly from patients' samples, even at low/medium resource clinics because it does not require any expensive instruments. EMPE could help millions of people around the world, who are at risk of developing the deadly TB infections, by aiding correct diagnosis to help the clinicians to choose necessary and effective antibiotics.
The EMPE Group:
EMPE group consists of EMPE Diagnostics AB (EMPE Sweden), situated at Karolinska Institutet Science Park in Stockholm, and EMPE Diagnostics Private Limited (EMPE India) based in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, India.
• EMPE Sweden: Headquarters and R & D unit, where we have a team of 10 people.
• EMPE India: Global production centre, which is responsible for production, sales and logistics, which is managed by a team of 30 people.
We now have an exciting opening for a Research Associate to join our team!
A Research Associate at EMPE Diagnostics will be an important part of an R&D team, responsible for conducting basic scientific research experiments leading to the discovery and development of molecular diagnostic products, including feasibility studies, optimization work, robustness improvement and performance verification. Guidance and supervision will be provided be a project team leader or other senior scientists. A good understanding of basic molecular biology is necessary. Required to have a Swedish permanent residency or permit to work in Sweden.
Key responsibilities
Plan daily activities according to project plans and keep timelines
Design and conduct investigations and experiments, record all findings in a laboratory notebook and analyze the results in support of project development objectives
Follow standard operating procedures and safety guidelines and maintain a clean and orderly environment
Engage in continuous learning and skill development
Communicate and collaborate with other professionals in the lab
Present results clearly, enabling critical design decisions and participate in exchange of ideas to advance the science
Assist with lab planning and equipment calibration and maintenance
Assists as needed to perform other related duties and special projects as required
Required skills and profile
BSc/MSc in molecular biology, biochemistry, biotechnology or equivalent
At least one year of hands-on molecular biology experience in an academic or industrial setting
Proficient in standard laboratory molecular biology techniques such as sample preparation, nucleic acid amplification or other enzymatic processes, including experience with common molecular lab equipment
Excellent organizational skills, enabling efficient and autonomous work with multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment
Excellent teamworking and social skills, a positive spirit with a generous focus on the achievement of the team and the organizational goals
Must be reliable and dependable, displaying integrity, ethics and good judgement.
Good verbal and written communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
Logical and critical thinking skills, with the ability to solve problems independently, knowing when to escalate problems appropriately and in a timely manner.
Proficiency in software tools used to analyse and present data, including Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint
Meticulous attention to detail and strong record keeping skills
Contact info
Interested applicants can send your latest CV, cover letter (mandatory) and reference letter (optional) to careers@empediagnostics.com
