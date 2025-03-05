Research and Development Simulations Team Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2025-03-05
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Are you ready to lead a team of innovative minds at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions? At Hitachi Energy, we are dedicated to advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated R&D Simulations Team Manager to lead our team of CFD/FEA simulation experts developing the new generation of environmentally friendly high voltage circuit breakers. As an R&D Simulations Team Manager, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy technology.
We are a local team working along with many other teams across the globe to jointly develop a new generation of high voltage equipment.
How you'll make an impact
Manage a team of simulation experts, fostering a collaborative and innovate environment.
Ensure that the team is resourced, developed, and equipped to meet the business needs.
Collaborate on the planning for future product development and manage a full range of feasibility studies.
Coordinate collaboration with similar teams around the globe, including travel to different research team locations.
Utilize, maintain, and optimize the Hitachi Energy network by supporting and overseeing the transfer of technology and knowledge within the team and between internal partners.
Contribute with simulations and reviews of internal technical reports and external publications.
You will take charge of reporting and collaborating with global stakeholders, ensuring seamless communication and fostering strong international partnerships.
Your background
You have a master's degree in mechanical, electrical, high voltage engineering, applied physics, or a closely related subject from a Technical University.
Previous experience from leadership is beneficial, but not a must.
Proficiency in FEA and CFD simulations. Experience in high voltage products is valuable.
Genuine interest in technology and product development.
Excellent communication skills in English, written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Mauricio Aristizabal, mauricio.aristizabal@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9203089