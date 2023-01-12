Remote Pilot
2023-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We are searching for aviation professionals to join Aerit's Flight Team. You will be responsible for operating Aerit's drones in support of delivery operations on a daily basis. You will work with the head of flight to identify features and improve the flight suite and software. You will work with the head of flight to develop the CONOPS. You are the and ensure all flights are conducted safely, and. Your passion for flight and ground operations are at the heart of what we do as a company.
Requirements
Knowledge of EASA Air Operations or other national equivalent
Passion for aviation and safety
Strong communication and presentation skills
You live in or are willing to move to Stockholm
Strong organizational leadership skills
Fluent written and verbal communication in English
Things that put you at the top
You have been involved in drone or aviation companies in the past
You have management experience in aviation operations including hiring and scheduling
You have a commanding knowledge of the SORA, PDRA, and/or LUC processes
You know PX4 and have built drones before
You already have your A1, A2, and A3 drone cards
You have worked in a startup environment and are willing to wear multiple hats
What you will do
Safely operate multiple UAS in service of Aerit's customers and clients
Provide feedback to head of flight for development of CONOPS and OM for improved operational team performance
Capture, maintain, and compile required documentation for flights and training
Provide feedback to head of flight to identify areas of improvement for both hardware and software solutions
Enact emergency responses if necessary
Conduct test flights in coordination with the engineering team and regulatory requirements
Run the delivery service day-to-day including both operator and ground-crew roles
Benefits
Equity: Early team members and leadership roles will be offered equity or options depending on role
Conveniently located office spaces: Aerit's development facilities, testing location, and offices are located in the up and coming Frihamnen area 1.5km from Gardet and 2km from Karlaplan metro stops
Flexible working hours and locations
Competitive pay
Why you should join Aerit
The drone community is a relatively young space with a lot of room for growth in the future. As part of the Aerit team you will be joining the first drone delivery company in Sweden and one of the European pioneers. You will have a chance to play a significant role in the drone delivery community and shape the future of the autonomous delivery space as we grow. Additionally, you will be directly engaging in the fight against global warming and for increased sustainability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559296-4562)
Frihamnsgatan 30
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Aerit Jobbnummer
7335172