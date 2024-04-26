Specialist Test Engineer
2024-04-26
Our mission is to be a vital part in providing new sustainable technology for AB Volvo transport solutions by securing that the fuel cell propulsion system is fulfilling set requirement by extensive verification testing.
Who we are
Our team, Fuel Cell Propulsion Testing Team, is a part of Powertrain Strategic Development within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for testing and verification of Fuel Cell Systems as well as Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems, performing tests in the vehicle, test rigs and HIL.
In addition, also engaged in prototype fuel cell vehicle builds, commissioning of fuel cell propulsion system and part of the development of forefront Fuel Cell technologies.
Your future team
The team consists of individuals with diverse skills and expertise, including knowledge of various testing methodologies, automation testing tools and domain specific knowledge.
You would join a diverse team with different backgrounds and nationalities, which allows us to approach testing from different perspectives and address a wide range of testing needs. We are committed to quality throughout the testing process by paying attention to details to reach the highest level of performance, drivability, and safety for the end-product. Maintaining a positive and constructive attitude is crucial to us, even in the face of challenges or setbacks.
We are now looking for a Test Engineer with focus on verification of Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems.
What you will do
As a Fuel Cell Propulsion System Test Engineer you will be responsible for conducting extensive testing, both in vehicle as well as test cells. Collecting data, analyzing results, and providing valuable feedback to the engineering and development teams. This position requires understanding of automotive engineering principles, excellent problem-solving skills, and a passion for delivering high-quality test data. Your work will be in close collaboration with simulation, control, and system engineers, you will also analyze and identify cause-effect relationships between design and performance to specify, balance and verify system requirements.
Another part of the role is to develop innovative experimental methods for improving the efficiency of the test campaigns and the accuracy of the experimental data.
• Conduct tests in trucks in various operating environments. Testing could also be performed in test cells.
• Utilize advanced data acquisition systems to collect comprehensive data as system performance, fuel efficiency and other relevant parameters during field and rig testing.
• Maintain detailed records of test procedures, results, and observations. Prepare comprehensive reports summarizing findings and recommendations.
• Investigate any issues or failures encountered during tests, diagnose root causes, and work with relevant teams to implement corrective actions.
• Ensure that testing is conducted in compliance with relevant regulations and safety standards. Always prioritize the safety of personnel and equipment.
Who you are
To be successful in this role and enjoy your work we believe that you are a driven person with a genuine technical interest in running and evaluating tests and finding novel experimental methods. You are consistent, accurate and persistent to identify the root causes to problems in lab as well as vehicles and to find suitable solutions. Since you will work through several different interfaces, it is of high importance that you are a team player who enjoys collaborating and who sees the value of building strong relationships with your colleagues. At the same time, you also take responsibility for your individual development and feels confident in working independently.
Further, we are looking for someone with the following knowledge and experience:
To be successful in this position we see that you have good overall knowledge of fuel cell systems and several years of experience in automotive activities. We also believe that you have experience in designing and conducting tests to verify the performance, functionality, and durability of fuel cell propulsion systems. Selecting appropriate test equipment, executing tests, analyzing data, and interpreting results are also important experience for this position.
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field; Master's Degree preferred.
• Broad knowledge of verification tools/methods including rig control and measurement equipment.
• Proficient in data analysis techniques, statistical analysis, and data visualization.
• Deep knowledge in different communication protocols & data buses (e.g., CAN).
• Good knowledge of high voltage systems.
• Fluent in English, written and spoken.
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work with sustainable transport solutions in a creative and multi-cultural work environment that provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally, with the mission to explore sustainable propulsion solutions novel concepts and technologies. You do so in an environment also characterized by openness, teamwork and curiosity that appreciates new ideas.
Don't hesitate, apply now. If you have any questions or want to know more, please contact: Per Hellberg, Director Fuel Cell Propulsion Testing, Per.Hellberg@volvo.com
Last application date 2024-05-19
