Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor ) in Landscape Management
Faculty of Landscape Architecture, Horticulture and Crop Production Science
Department of Landscape Architecture, Planning and Management
Read more here.
Subject Area
The subject of the position is landscape management with a focus on operational and organizational perspectives. The operational level of landscape management includes construction, upkeep and maintenance. This relates to organizational perspectives such as leadership and governance as well as legal, economic and technical aspects, including digital technology. Landscape management addresses many of the contemporary societal challenges, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and densification of cities, through the development and upkeep of spaces. Therefore, contributions to strategic and adaptive approaches to operational landscape management will be central for the position.
Duties
The Senior Lecturer will within the subject of the position have responsibility for teaching, research and extension work.
The work is expected to be conducted in collaboration with researchers within the department and SLU, as well as through national and international collaboration.
The Senior Lecturer is expected to develop the subject with a special focus on to:
• develop, lead, and conduct internationally successful research within the subject of the position
• develop, lead, and conduct teaching on basic level, advanced level and doctoral level
• actively conduct supervision of students on all educational levels
• actively seek national and international research funding in competition and publish peer-reviewed scientific papers
• continuously develop as a teacher and develop pedagogical leadership
• collaborate and communicate with relevant stakeholders in the landscape industry and society at large
• contribute to the faculty's strategic development through administrative tasks within the subject area, the department and the faculty
• be able to teach in Swedish or another Scandinavian language when starting the position, or at latest within four years of taking up the position.
Qualifications
The applicant shall, within the subject of the position:
• have a PhD in a Landscape Architecture, Landscape Planning, Landscape Management, Urban Ecology, Urban Forestry, Engineering, Architecture, Urban Planning, or other relevant subject.
• be scientifically skilled
• have demonstrated the ability to obtain external research funds
• have a record of publishing their research in for the subject high quality journals at an international level
• have demonstrated pedagogical skills in teaching at both basic- and advanced levels, including supervision of students
• have experience of collaboration between academy and other actors
• have undergone university pedagogical training or otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge
• have good ability to communicate in written and spoken English.
Assessment criteria
The assessment for appointment as a senior lecturer shall primarily be based on the applicant's level of expertise in regard to the qualifications demanded for the position.
When assessing scientific skills within the subject area of the position, the following will be taken into account:
• completed research efforts and ongoing research
• the ability to independently initiate and lead innovative research.
• external research funds awarded in competition
When assessing teaching skills within the subject area of the position, the following will be taken into account:
• planning, implementation, examination and evaluation of own teaching
• supervision and examination at all levels of the education cycle
• the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into the pedagogical work
• pedagogical vision
Furthermore expertise in the following will be taken into account:
• developing and leading both activities and personnel within the academy/university
• collaboration with external stakeholders and the surrounding community
• experience of and knowledge from the landscape construction, upkeep and maintenance industry in Sweden or other Scandinavian countries
• the ability to inform/communicate about research and development work
Specific competence in legal, economic and/or technical aspects of construction with relevance for the overarching subject of landscape management are particular merits.
Good knowledge of Swedish is a merit and a requirement within four years of taking on the position. The department will support the holder to achieve this.
In assessing the candidate's qualifications, equal consideration will be given to teaching and research expertise.
The position will be offered to the candidate who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is deemed to have the best qualifications to carry out and develop current tasks and contribute to a positive development of the department and SLU.
Working at SLU
At SLU, you become part of a vibrant research environment that is based on active collaboration. As an employee at SLU, you have access to a number of benefits (including Swedish family healthcare, parental leave and generous paid leave policies). Read more about benefits at SLU here. SLU is often highly ranked in the various university rankings that are made around the world and is ranked as one of Sweden's most attractive workplaces.
Sweden also has a well-established pre-school structure and a free education system. Find out more facts and stories about Sweden at www.sweden.se
SLU in Alnarp is located in southern Sweden near the university cities of Lund and Malmö, and Copenhagen in Denmark. The Öresund region offers a rich history and culture and is a real academic and cultural hub.
Application deadline:
2024-06-26
Place of work:
Alnarp
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Start date:
By agreement
Application:
Use the document Application guidelines for appointment as professor, senior lecturer or associate senior lecturer at SLU as guide when you fill in your application.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
