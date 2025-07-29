Remote: Data Partner - Business Writer - Swedish (Global)
2025-07-29
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
Are you ready to use your domain knowledge to advance AI? Join us as a Data Partner and work remotely with flexible hours. We are seeking highly knowledgeable Subject Matter Expert to design advanced, domain-specific questions and solutions. The role involves creating challenging problem sets that test deep reasoning and expertise in the assigned field.
TELUS Digital AI Community
Our global AI Community is a vibrant network of 1 million+ contributors from diverse backgrounds who help our customers collect, enhance, train, translate, and localize content to build better AI models. Become part of our growing community and make an impact supporting the machine learning models of some of the world's largest brands.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop complex, original question-and-answer pairs based on advanced topics in your area of expertise.
Ensure questions involve multi-step problem-solving and critical thinking.
Provide detailed, clear solutions that meet high academic standards.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to refine and enhance content.
Qualification path
Basic Requirements:
A completed Master, Bachelor or local equivalent in Business Writing is essential
Strong proficiency in Swedish writing with excellent grammar, clarity, and the ability to explain complex concepts concisely
Assessment:
In order to be hired into our community, you'll go through a subject-specific qualification exam that will determine your suitability for the position and complete ID verification.
Payment:
Currently, pay rates for experts range from $20 - $30 USD per hour
Our Payment terms are defined for each project.
Equal Opportunity:
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for a contractual relationship without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. At TELUS Digital AI, we are proud to offer equal opportunities and are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive community. All aspects of selection are based on applicants' qualifications, merits, competence, and performance without regard to any characteristic related to diversity
