Release Documentation / Technical Writer
2025-01-21
We are looking for a Release Documentation / Technical Writer for a global company in Gothenburg.
This is a two-year, full-time, onsite consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Starting in March 2025.
Basic Qualifications:
Previous work experience with technical writing and release documentation
Fluent in Swedish and English
Preferred Skills:
Previous experience within the automotive aftermarket industry
Experience in PLM systems, for example, Teamcenter
Experience in XML-based writing tools
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications continuously.
For more information about this role, please contact Karin Persson.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-03
