Your New Role
Our client, a market leader in professional hygiene solutions, is now looking for a Regional Marketing Manager to strengthen their team in Gothenburg.
As Regional Marketing Manager, you will play a central role in developing and executing marketing strategies for the Commercial and Healthcare segments across Northern Europe. You will collaborate closely with sales and customer marketing teams to define go-to-market strategies, optimize channel plans, and strengthen customer engagement.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, manage, and implement marketing plans and activities for Commercial and Healthcare segments.
Define routes to market and establish optimal channel strategies in collaboration with sales and customer marketing.
Monitor market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to ensure effective market positioning.
Drive engagement with regional/local industry associations and partnerships.
Manage and allocate the assigned A&P budget, ensuring alignment with brand, product, and customer marketing priorities.
The position reports directly to the Marketing Director for the End Customer Segment, located in the UK.
To succeed in this role, you will need: Relevant University degree.
At least 5+ years' experience in marketing, ideally in B2B.
Experience working with trade shows.
Excellent written and spoken fluency in English, and preferably one Nordic language.
Project management skills
Meritorious: Experience in Sales.
Who You Are
To be successful in this role, they need someone business-oriented and action-driven, that is always striving to achieve goals and be accountable for their actions. The Marketing Manager needs to be a strong team player, that inspires and engages others with their motivational approach. A dynamic, adaptable yet structured way of working is needed to be able to excel in diverse environments and cultures. The Marketing Manager also needs to be customer-driven and possess an analytical mindset and have great communication skills.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Working model: They expect the person to be in the office located in Gothenburg at least 3 days a week. Some travel may occur, after agreement with the hiring manager. Start date: As soon as possible. End date: 2025-12-31, with the possibility of extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process.
Company Presentation
