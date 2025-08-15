Ready to shape tomorrow's technology? Join us as a software developer!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Karlstad Visa alla datajobb i Karlstad
2025-08-15
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Karlstad
, Kristinehamn
, Säffle
, Nacka
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience in a role as a developer and want to take the next step in your career? Here you have the chance to grow in a company with broad competence and experience at the forefront of the industry, so why wait? We look forward to receiving your application.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are now looking for software developers to join a well-established technology company working with advanced and sustainable solutions in digitalization and telecommunications. Here, you'll have the opportunity to be part of an international environment where innovation, collaboration, and personal development are high on the agenda.
You will work with software development in a high-tech field, focusing on low-level programming. Together with your team, you will be responsible for the entire development process - from analysis to implementation and testing. Here's how one employee describes the work environment:
"An inspiring and inclusive culture where collaboration is truly encouraged. It's a team with openness, strong technical expertise, and managers who both support and engage in our goals."
You are offered:
• A flexible work environment with a balance between freedom and responsibility
• The opportunity to work with the latest technology in mobile networks
• A close-knit team with strong camaraderie - it's common to catch up over lunch or after-work drinks
• The chance to grow in an international environment where your development is the focus
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a post-secondary education in computer engineering, electrical engineering, applied physics, or a similar field
• Have experience in a similar role. Perhaps you want to work more with low-level programming than you do today, or you miss a strong sense of team spirit at your current workplace? We are curious about your interests and experience and are happy to discuss whether this could be a match for the position
• Proficient in English, as it is used in everyday work.
We will place great emphasis on your personal qualities. We believe you are analytical and have a methodical approach to problem-solving. Since you will be working in a team, your collaboration and social skills are very important. You are proactive and positive as a person. You have a strong technical interest and curiosity about new technologies, as well as a strong desire to learn!
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15113810". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9459440