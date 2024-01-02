Radio SW Requirement Area Track Manager(740973)
About this opportunity
Radio Software strives to be the most competitive Radio Network R&D unit in the industry. We work in an agile set up to develop and maintain competitive, high-quality Radio products which give our customers solutions securing future growth. We develop 5G, LTE, WCDMA, GSM Network solutions to operators all over the world.
Radio software is part of the Engineering Unit Radio Unit Software (EU RU SW) within Product Engineering Unit Hardware (PEU HW). Radio software provides possibility to work with the newest technology such as AI and machine learning within telecommunication development and offers a rich number of opportunities in an everyday learning, creative and challenging atmosphere. Kista, Stockholm, is our base but the world is our arena meaning a multi-site organization with offices in Ottawa, Zagreb, Beijing, Nanjing, Chengdu, Kista and Lund.
With high energy and engagement, we continue to strengthen our organization by having high focus on our Radio SW architecture, our development flow and our quality. By evolving the agile and lean way of working and by involving individuals and leaders on all levels, we continuously challenge everything we do to seek and drive improvements.
There are more than 20 units with Radio Software Teams (XFT's) globally. We have a global Track Management function covering the current time zones.
We now need to strengthen the Track Management team in Kista in order to secure the quality and deliveries of both the ongoing projects as well as the Radio Unit development where we are required to deliver the Radio SW without depending on RAN testing. The role will start to focus on work within the RA (Requirement Area) Remote Radios.
What you will do
Communicate progress and quality of the Radio SW within and outside EU RU SW.
Drive SW tracks activities for higher quality.
Participate actively in the daily integration activities based on our Continuous Integration machinery.
Represent EU RU SW at the stakeholder PEUs and EUs and understand their needs and request.
Together with the Track manager team and colleagues, develop new ways of working for new Radio platforms in the MSRBS (Multi Standard Radio Base System), Cloud Ran and ORAN/NG-OLLS context.
Drive and secure high quality Radio SW (mmWave, Remote, Indoor, M-MIMO) deliveries to MSRBS, Cloud RAN and ORAN/NG-OLLS.
Have a customer first mindset but still make decisions where quality is top priority.
Support CSM (Customer Support Manager) and PI (Product Introduction) with ongoing customer activities.
Support and influence ongoing Radio development projects.
You will bring
Position Qualifications:
An understanding of the Radio Product Development flow including the test flow for all RAN standard.
An understanding of the need of baseline and impact of changes.
Core Competences:
Product Development/Technical Knowledge.
Product Life Cycle Management Knowledge.
Business Understanding.
Customer Insight.
Coaching and Mentoring Skills.
Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations.
Formulating Strategies and Concepts.
Working with People.
Relating and Networking.
Persuading and Influencing.
Minimum Qualifications and Experience Requirements:
BSc level in a technical discipline or the equivalent level of knowledge.
English Skills.
Experience from SW development.
Experience of Continuous Integration.
Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration Skills:
Presentation Skills.
Communication Skills.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Stefan Vasiljevic at stefan.vasiljevic@ericsson.com
.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
You will report to: Product Development Leader
Location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Last day to apply: As soon as possible.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
