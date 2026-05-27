Digitalization Manager
Securitas Intelligent Services AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Securitas Intelligent Services AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Securitas Group
Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, we offer a broad portfolio of value-enhancing services and solutions integrated across the security value chain - from on-site services to advanced monitoring, comprehensive risk prediction and advisory services.
With around 322 000 employees in 44 markets, our innovative, holistic approach with local and global expertise makes us a trusted business partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Benefitting from almost nine decades of deep experience and guided by our values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness, we create sustainable value by helping our clients optimize their operations and protect what matters most - their people and assets.
About the role
We're looking for a Digitalization Manager to lead divisional digitalization programs and drive the rollout of MySecuritas into new and existing markets. In this role, you'll turn strategy into action, lead a dedicated rollout team, and help our countries unlock real business value from digital solutions.
You'll be the key link between division, product teams and countries, making sure we move in the same direction, at the right pace, and with clear priorities.
Responsibilities
Lead and develop the Rollout & Growth team.
Manage MySecuritas digitalization programs in close collaboration with divisional stakeholders.
Lead divisional interactions and manage the program steering committee (SteerCo).
Manage country rollouts end-to-end, from planning to successful adoption.
Maintain and continuously improve the country rollout blueprint (our playbook for success).
Act as the main interaction point towards country organizations and run country steering group meetings.
Facilitate growth and acceleration forums to share best practices and drive impact.
Track and report on digitalization targets and progress.
Own budget tracking for rollout programs and digital growth initiatives.
Requirements
Professional Experience
3+ years of experience in driving digitalization, transformation, or organizational change initiatives.
Proven experience working in international and matrix/decentralized organizations.
Background in management consulting or similar advisory roles is highly desirable.
Demonstrated experience in leading cross-functional programs or rollout initiatives.
Experience in budget planning, ownership, and cost tracking within projects/programs.
Education
University degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, Economics, IT/Engineering, or a related field.
A combined technical and business-oriented background is strongly preferred.
Project & Change Management
Strong program/project management skills with the ability to manage multiple workstreams.
Proven ability to drive change and transformation initiatives, ensuring adoption across diverse markets.
Experience in stakeholder analysis and engagement strategies.
Ability to work hands-on while maintaining a strategic perspective.
Stakeholder Management & Leadership
Proven ability to engage, influence, and manage senior stakeholders, including global and local teams.
Strong understanding of working within complex organizational structures.
Experience in leading, motivating, and coordinating cross-functional teams without direct authority
Skills & Competencies
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to tailor messaging to different audiences
Confident, structured, and solution-oriented mindset.
High level of ownership, proactivity, and execution focus ("just do it" attitude)
Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
Fluency in English.
Working conditions
This position is based in Stockholm. It's a hybrid working model.
This role also involves occasional international travel.
What we offer
At Securitas we believe in doing the right thing and doing it well. For our customers and our employees. Our employees come from all walks of life and bring with them many talents and perspectives. We aim for diverse representation throughout the company, and we are committed to equal pay, safe working conditions, gender balance and an inclusive work environment with a wide range of skills and development opportunities.
If you're excited about driving digital change, working across borders, and turning ideas into real results, we'd like to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7791183-2021774". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Securitas Intelligent Services AB
(org.nr 556655-4670), https://securitas.teamtailor.com
Lindhagensplan 70 (visa karta
)
112 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Securitas Jobbnummer
9931837