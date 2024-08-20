Radio Frequency Engineer
2024-08-20
We seek a Radio Frequency Engineer to join Huawei's Engineering lab at the Stockholm office to take on the challenge of defining future radio solutions.
Position Responsibilities
RF passive component design: responsible for RF passive components design (circulators, isolators, filters, phase shifters, etc.), simulation, verification, evaluation, and output-related design and simulation verification reports.
To gain insight into the development trends of academia and industry, as well as advanced and innovative design concepts, advanced materials, and new processes of passive RF components.
Prepare critical technologies through project pre-research to ensure the products' competitiveness reaches an industry-leading level.
Search for first-class research institutes and universities in fields such as passive RF component design, materials, and techniques, and establish communication and cooperation relationships with them to improve product competitiveness.
Position Requirements
A master's degree or higher in RF/Microwave engineering with two or more years of relevant engineering experience in a research organization or commercial company.
Proficiency in one of the following RF passive components: circulator (isolator) /filter/phase shifter/;
Experience in EM simulation tools and be able to skillfully use and design mainstream simulation tools such as HFSS and CST.
Gained insight into key technologies and industry development trends in passive RF components and reserved key technologies in advance through project pre-research to achieve industry-leading competitiveness. (Note: The antenna part of the RF chain is not our priority)
Language skills: Fluent English, both written and spoken. Swedish or Chinese is a plus.
This is a full-time consultant position.
